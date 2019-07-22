Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Kanwar Yatra 2019: All You Need to Know about the Auspicious Month of Sawan

On Kanwar yatra, lakh of devotees come in huge groups and take part in dancing and singing Shiva bhajans throughout the route.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 22, 2019, 11:03 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kanwar Yatra 2019: All You Need to Know about the Auspicious Month of Sawan
Kanwariyas carrying holy water of river Ganga to offer Lord Shiva (Image: PTI)
Loading...

The Holy month of Hindus, Shravan, is here and so is the annual pilgrimage of devotees of Shiva. During this auspicious occasion, lakhs of devotees go on the Kanwar Pilgrimage to seek blessings and offer Lord Shiva. These devotees even fast on all the four Mondays of the month to please Lord Shiva. This year the holy month starts on July 17, 2019 and ends on August 15.

Importance of the Holy month

As per mythology, during the churning of the ocean, Lord Shiva consumed poison to save the world. However, Goddess Parvati quickly held his throat to stop the poison from moving further in his body. As a result, his throat blue and he came to be known as Neelkantha.

Following the consumption of venom, Lord Shiva's body started to burn. So to provide him relief from the burning, all the Gods and Goddess started offering water to him. This is where the practice of offering water to Shiva and Kanwar Yatra began.

Kanwar Yatra Celebrations

Kanwar Yatra is widely popular in the northeastern part of India. Lakh of devotees come in huge groups and take part in dancing and singing Shiva bhajans throughout the route. Special rules are also created by the traffic police to prevent any sort of congestion. Besides these, numerous resting and foods points are also created by the government.

Rules of Kanwar Yatra

Some of the rules that every devotee needs to follow are:

No use of cosmetics throughout the journey

Yatra is always done in groups

Consumption of alcohol, onion and garlic is to be avoided.

One has to take bath before carrying kanwar

Keeping Kanwar on your head or beneath a tree is prohibited.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram