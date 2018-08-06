GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kanwariyas Given Foot Massages, Food, Medicines by Members of a Muslim Organisation in UP

The members of the minority community have a long history of assisting pilgrims during the Kanwar Yatra, but the 2013 riots had severed relations between the communities considerably.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:August 6, 2018, 2:16 PM IST
The devotees have also been asked to maintain calm and not to hurt the feelings of any community. (Image: PTI)
The members of a Muslim organization, Awaz-e-haq, have set-up relaxation camps in many areas of Muzaffarnagar with the intention of helping Kanwariyas in their yearly pilgrimage of carrying ganga-jal on foot.

Exemplifying brotherhood and unity in society, the members of the organization can be seen offering food and foot massages to Kanwariyas, who traverse long distances.

Speaking to News18, Shadab Khan, chief of Awaz-E-Haq, said, “We are setting up camps for Kanwariyas for many years, where arrangements of food, medical assistance and other things are made.

“Our Muslim brothers also give a foot massage to all the Kanwariyas who are exhausted on their long journey; after all, they are our brothers. I don’t care what people will think or say about it, we all are humans and humanity should be our priority.”

The members of the minority community have a long history of assisting pilgrims during the Kanwar Yatra, but the 2013 riots had severed relations between the communities considerably.

However, the situation now seems to be back to its original state.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Muzaffarnagar, Anant Dev Tiwari said, “Efforts are being made to bring all the people together with the help of community policing and we have also been successful to some extent in it. It is a great example of brotherhood when Muslims are helping Kanwariyas, no doubt the effort if commendable.”​

| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
