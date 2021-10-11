'Kanyakumari Clove' Gets Geographical Indication Tag; Here's What Makes the Spice Unique

The unique clove growing in the hills of Kanyakumari district in Tamil Nadu has been awarded a geographical indication (GI) as ‘Kanyakumari clove’.

Cloves, an aromatic crop, is cultivated in an area of 750 hectares in the slopes of the Western Ghats of Kanyakumari district such as Karumpara, Maramalai, Mahendragiri and Velimalai. Eventually, this is 73 percent of the total area under cloves in Tamil Nadu.

Due to the moderate temperature prevailing in Kanyakumari district, the fragrances in the cloves evaporate in small quantities, thus making it possible to obtain concentrated essential oils.

The buds, fallen leaves and stems of the clove trees are also used to make essential oils. The total production of cloves in India is 1,100 metric tons. Of this, 1,000 metric tons is produced in Tamil Nadu every year. Kanyakumari district alone produces 750 metric tons of cloves.

Meanwhile, cloves cultivated in Kanyakumari district is rich in Eugenol Acetate, a chemical that is highly available in essential oils.

With the help of the Kanyakumari District Administration, the Maramalai Plantation Farmers’ Association and the Karumpara Hill Farmers’ Association have obtained the geographical indication- ‘Kanyakumari Clove’ as it is one of the highest quality cloves.

