'Kanyashree' Girls Emerging as Frontliners Amid Covid-19 Pandemic: Bengal Minister

A 13-year-old girl ‘Kanyashree’ girl who was felicitated for her performance in athletics on Saturday donated her pocket money to the West Bengal Chief Minister’s relief fund amid Covid-19 pandemic as the state celebrated ‘Kanyashree Divas.’

The Kanyashree Prakalpa is Bengal’s flagship cash transfer scheme for the empowerment of adolescent girls. The class eight student from Howrah, Ahana Bhattacharya was felicitated by Minister for Child and Women Welfare Sashi Panja for her outstanding performance as an athlete during a programme held at Rabindra Sadan. The adolescent presented her donation to the chief minister’s relief fund in an envelope. An elated Panja said, “The mentality of this little child shows us that the purpose of the scheme is successful. Girls are not only getting empowered, but they are also coming forward to help the society."

The Kanyashree scheme had received the prestigious United Nations Public Service Award in 2017. Kanyashree scheme commemorates its eighth annual celebrations on August 14 celebrated as Kanyashree Diwas by the state government. The government identified girls who have performed outstandingly in their respective fields.

Minister Panja said, “this is a unique scheme for woman empowerment. 73 lakh girls have already been included under the scheme. We are trying to stop child marriage and trying to educate girls. The girls are coming in the front line and helping other people amid the pandemic. They are working as front liners."

Not only Ahana, but there are also instances where girls are coming forward and helping people during this pandemic. Two girls received the Kanyashree award for helping people amid a pandemic.

Two girls undergraduate students from Vidyasagar College for Women in Kolkata helped people during the pandemic. Payel Dutta and Durba Naskar, NCC cadets were felicitated today. Ten other girls were also awarded for their performance in their respective fields. Schools and colleges from different districts have also been identified as outstanding performers.

