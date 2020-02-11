Take the pledge to vote

Delhi result tally

00/70 seats

(36 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
1-min read

Kapil Mishra (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates:Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result status of Kapil Mishra (कपिल मिश्रा) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Model Town seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Kapil Mishra has won or lost, is leading or trailing.

News18 Election Results Hub

Updated:February 11, 2020, 8:12 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
BJP
Kapil Mishra
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Kapil Mishra
Kapil Mishra

Kapil Mishra is a former MLA represented Karawal Nagar in the Sixth Legislative Assembly of Delhi by defeating BJP’s four time MLA Mohan Singh Bisht. He joined the BJP in 2019 and even campaigned for the saffon party in the Lok Sabha elections. Mishra is the son of former BJP councilor from Sonia Vihar, Annapurna Mishra. Mishra is one of the first people to protest against Commonwealth Games 2010 held in New Delhi and has written a book "It's Common v/s Wealth" highlighting the various scams and social and environmental concerns related with CWG 2010.

Kapil Mishra is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Model Town constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Member of Legislative Assembly / Social Work. Kapil Mishra's educational qualifications are: Post Graduate and is 39 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 60 lakh which includes Rs. 10 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 50 lakh as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 2.9 lakh of which Rs. 2.9 lakh is self income. Kapil Mishra's has total liabilities of Rs. 33.6 lakh.

This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 2 criminal cases registered against him.

Model Town Election Results

  • 2020 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
--
--
Kapil Mishra
AAP
--
--
Akhilesh Pati Tripathi
INC
--
--
Akanksha Ola
BSP
--
--
Parmod Kumar Sahani
SBP
--
--
Ambika Prasad Verma
BSKP
--
--
Babu Ram Pal
PRC
--
--
Rajesh Kumar Tiwari
AAPP
--
--
Vikas

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Model Town are: Akhilesh Pati Tripathi (AAP), Akanksha Ola (INC), Kapil Mishra (BJP), Parmod Kumar Sahani (BSP), Ambika Prasad Verma (SBP), Babu Ram Pal (BSKP), Rajesh Kumar Tiwari (PRC), Vikas (AAPP).

Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Kapil Mishra (BJP) in 2020 Model Town elections.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

