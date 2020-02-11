Kapil Mishra (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Kapil Mishra is Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Kapil Mishra is a former MLA represented Karawal Nagar in the Sixth Legislative Assembly of Delhi by defeating BJP’s four time MLA Mohan Singh Bisht. He joined the BJP in 2019 and even campaigned for the saffon party in the Lok Sabha elections. Mishra is the son of former BJP councilor from Sonia Vihar, Annapurna Mishra. Mishra is one of the first people to protest against Commonwealth Games 2010 held in New Delhi and has written a book "It's Common v/s Wealth" highlighting the various scams and social and environmental concerns related with CWG 2010.

Kapil Mishra is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Model Town constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Member of Legislative Assembly / Social Work. Kapil Mishra's educational qualifications are: Post Graduate and is 39 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 60 lakh which includes Rs. 10 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 50 lakh as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 2.9 lakh of which Rs. 2.9 lakh is self income. Kapil Mishra's has total liabilities of Rs. 33.6 lakh.

This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 2 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Model Town are: Akhilesh Pati Tripathi (AAP), Akanksha Ola (INC), Kapil Mishra (BJP), Parmod Kumar Sahani (BSP), Ambika Prasad Verma (SBP), Babu Ram Pal (BSKP), Rajesh Kumar Tiwari (PRC), Vikas (AAPP).

