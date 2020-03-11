Kapil Mishra, Donald Trump Find Several Mentions in Parliament on First Day of Discussion on Delhi Riots

For the entire five-hour duration of the debate on the recent communal riots in Delhi, the names of Kapil Mishra and Donald Trump kept coming up in the Parliament on Wednesday. Kapil Mishra, who was accused of inciting violence through his hate speeches, was named by many MPs who wondered why he hadn't been arrested yet. The name of US President Donald Trump was taken as it was at the fag end of his state visit that communal violence flared up in North East Delhi.

Senior DMK leader TR Baalu called Mishra a "dropout of AAP and a small timer of BJP who spoke like he was the Home Minister when he gave three days' ultimatum to the police force to clear the roads." Baalu said that riots had tarnished the image of India in countries like Iran, Turkey and Indonesia "which are making fun of us."

Sougata Roy of Trinamool alleged, "Kapil Mishra was the man who went to Maujpur with 300 people and started riots." Commenting on the speech by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, who put up a defence for Mishra, Roy said that she had "defended the most hated man."

He went on to target Amit Shah, saying, "If the home minister was not able to control what happened barely 10 kms apart from the Home Ministry headquarters, how will he control what happens in the rest of the country?"

BSP's Ritesh Pandey, without taking names, said, "When BJP does not act against those who deliver provocative speeches, it assaults the constituational values."

SP's Shfiqur Rehman Barq named Kapil Mishra along with MoS Finance Anurag Thakur and demanded action against them. Similar views were expressed by Amol Ramsing Kolhe of NCP, AM Arif of CPI(M), among others.

AAP's MP from Sangrur, Bhagwant Mann, asked, "Why wasn't Kapil Mishra arrested then and there? (When he delivered the ultimatum in front of a police officer.) What was Delhi police doing then?" He called the communal violence "sponsored riots" and wondered why the prime minister or the home minister has still not visited the affected areas.

BJD leader Pinaki Mishra also raised doubts over the reason behind the flaring up of communal tensions. "We believe there was some conspiracy behind these riots. The US President was here in full glare of international media when these riots played out, which is quite shameful. A dispassionate and ruthless enquiry must be held in this regard."

Mishra added that the images of the prime minister and the home minister "had taken a bit of a beating" because of these riots. He also suggested that 'Muslims' be included in the list of refugees that could be accepted from neighbouring countries under CAA.

"If there are misgivings in 18-20% of our population. If women in mid-eighties are sitting in protests in Shaheen Bagh, there must be something done to address the issue. Perhaps we should think of including Muslims from other neighbouring countries in the CAA act," he said.

Describing the riots as "absolute failure of intel", Vinayak Raut of the Shiv Sena, said, "For more than 50 hours various agencies kept looking as rioting continued. And this happened during the visit of US President Donald Trump... How were rioters successful in doing what they did at such a sensitive time."

NCP's MP from Shirur, Amol Ramsing Kolhe, said, "It should be clarified whether there was a laxity in intel inputs becuase of VVIP movement."

