Kapil Mishra Files Complaint Over 'Hate Campaign' Against Him

New Delhi: Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra lodged a police complaint on Thursday over an alleged “hate campaign” being run against him. Mishra’s name has been doing the rounds in connection with the northeast Delhi riots in February. His detractors accused him of giving “instigating speech” before the communal violence.

“I lodged a complaint with Delhi Police today against those running hate campaign against me, running false news in media, protecting real rioters and terrorists, and posing threat to me and my family’s safety,” Mishra tweeted in Hindi. The police confirmed that Mishra had lodged a complaint with them, but did not disclose its nature.

“Kapil Mishra has given a complaint to Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday. Police are inquiring into it,” Anil Mittal, additional PRO of Delhi Police, said. PTI VIT HMB 09242226 NNNN.

