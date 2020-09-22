Kapil Mishra Questioned by Police in July over Riots, Denied Giving Speech During Maujpur Visit: Chargesheet

BJP leader Kapil Mishra was questioned by the Delhi Police Special Cell on July 28 in connection with riots that broke out in northeast Delhi in February. During his questioning, Mishra denied giving any speech when he visited Maujpur. These remarks were mentioned in a chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police before the Karkardooma court last week.

In a video that Mishra had posted on Twitter on February 23, he can be seen addressing a pro-CAA group near the Maujpur traffic signal. The chargesheet lists the questions Mishra was asked regarding his visit to Maujpur and about the viral video of his speech on February 23. In a video that Mishra had posted on Twitter on February 23, he is seen addressing a pro-CAA group near the Maujpur traffic signal while standing close to DCP (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya.

Mishra also told police that because of the anti-CAA protesters, residents of the area were not able to operate their shops and children were experiencing difficulties in attending schools. In the chargesheet, Mishra has maintained that he had not given a speech and was just asking police to clear the road within three days. He added that he had called the DCP Northeast, Ved Prakash Surya, before reaching the area. The DCP then accompanied him in riot gear, however, by the time they reached, rioting in certain areas had already started.

Upon being asked if he had gone to the northeast Delhi district before the riots, he said his home is located in Yamuna Vihar, which falls in the district.

On being questioned about his visit to Maujpur Chowk, he said that he had done so as he was receiving phone calls from residents who had shared with him that they were experiencing problems owing to the blockade. "At 2:45 pm, the people there told me that stone-pelting has started and the police was facing a tough time manning the barricades near Jaffarabad," Mishra told police in his statement.

"They (anti-CAA protestors) had already started stone-pelting at Kabir Nagar and Jaffarabad and police had stopped them some 300 metres away from where he was standing. He left after asking the DCP to get the roads opened as the locals were facing a lot of issues," Mishra said in his statement.