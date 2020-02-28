Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Kapil Sibal 'Thanks' PM Modi for 'Speedy Response' to Delhi Violence After '69 Hours of Silence'

In his first reaction to the violence, Prime Minister Modi had on Wednesday appealed for peace and brotherhood and said he had held an extensive review of the prevailing situation in various parts of the national capital.

PTI

Updated:February 28, 2020, 8:17 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kapil Sibal 'Thanks' PM Modi for 'Speedy Response' to Delhi Violence After '69 Hours of Silence'
File photo of senior Congress leader Kapil SIbal. (PTI)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his reaction to the violence in Delhi, thanking him for the "speedy response" after "69 hours of silence".

In his first reaction to the violence, Prime Minister Modi had on Wednesday appealed for peace and brotherhood and said he had held an extensive review of the prevailing situation in various parts of the national capital.

"Speedy response! Thank you Modi ji for making an appeal to our brothers and sisters after 69 hours of silence. In the meantime: 38 dead, still counting. Over 200 injured, thousands scarred, properties destroyed,"

"As for our CM. He prayed! And your minister blames Congress," Sibal said.

At least 42 were killed and over 200 injured in the communal clashes that broke out in northeast Delhi on Sunday after clashes between supporters of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and those opposing it spiralled out of control.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram