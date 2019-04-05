English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
KAR PUC Result 2019: Karnataka Class 12 Result to be Announced by April End at kseeb.kar.nic.in; Dates, Details
KAR PUC Result 2019 will be released by the Karnataka Department of Pre University Examination at kseeb.kar.nic.in (official website) or examresults.net.
(Image: News18.com)
KAR PUC Result 2019 | The Karnataka PUC result will be announced by the Department of Pre University Examination in last week of April. The KAR PUC result can also be declared in May as teachers will be assigned election duties. However, taking a cue from last year, the class 12 result will likely be released by the end of April or latest by May 1. The Karnataka II PU Results will be checked at these websites: kseeb.kar.nic.in (official website) or examresults.net.
The Karnataka II PUC exams 2019 are being conducted from 1 March and end on 18 March, 2019. Keep checking this website for more information and regular updates on Karnataka PUC result 2019.
How to Check KAR PUC Result 2019
Step 1. Log onto kseeb.kar.nic.in or examresults.net
Step 2. Look for the link which says Karnataka II PUC Results 2019
Step 3. Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your Karnataka II PUC Exams Results 2019
Step 4. Your result will now appear on the screen. Download it and keep a soft copy for future reference
The Karnataka PUC Results, also known as the Karnataka II PU Results hold a special significance for the students of Karnataka as this is the Karnataka Class 12 Results which determine in which stream of education would a student pursue his / her undergraduate career in and get admission in a University.
Get KSEEB Board Class 12 Results 2019 via SMS
GET YOUR KARNATAKA BOARD 2 PUC RESULTS 2019 - KSEEB Class 12 Results:
SMS - KAR12
ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
