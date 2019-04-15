SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

KAR PUC Result 2019: Karnataka Class 12 Result to be Declared Today at kseeb.kar.nic.in; Steps, Details

Karnataka PUC Result 2019 will be released by the Karnataka Department of Pre University Examination at kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in or examresults.net.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 15, 2019, 8:47 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
KAR PUC Result 2019: Karnataka Class 12 Result to be Declared Today at kseeb.kar.nic.in; Steps, Details
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
KAR PUC Result 2019 | The Karnataka PUC result is expected to announce on today (April 15) by the Department of Pre University Examination. The KAR PUC result can also be declared in May as teachers will be assigned election duties. The Karnataka II PU Results will be checked at these websites: kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in (official websites) or examresults.net.

The Karnataka II PUC exams 2019 were conducted from 1 March and end on 18 March, 2019. Keep checking this website for more information and regular updates on Karnataka PUC result 2019.

How to Check KAR PUC Result 2019

Step 1. Log onto kseeb.kar.nic.in or examresults.net

Step 2. Look for the link which says Karnataka II PUC Results 2019

Step 3. Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your Karnataka II PUC Exams Results 2019

Step 4. Your result will now appear on the screen. Download it and keep a soft copy for future reference

The Karnataka PUC Results, also known as the Karnataka II PU Results hold a special significance for the students of Karnataka as this is the Karnataka Class 12 Results which determine in which stream of education would a student pursue his / her undergraduate career in and get admission in a University.

Get KSEEB Board Class 12 Results 2019 via SMS

GET YOUR KARNATAKA BOARD 2 PUC RESULTS 2019 - KSEEB Class 12 Results:

SMS - KAR12ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Related Stories

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram