KAR SSLC 2019 Result Date: Karnataka Board to Announce Class 10 Scores in First Week of May at karresults.nic.in
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the SSLC Class 10 2019 result in the first week of May at karresults.nic.in.
KAR SSLC 2019 Result Date | The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the SSLC Class 10 2019 result in the first week of May. The students who have appeared for the SSLC 10 exam can check their scores on their official website karresults.nic.in.
The Karnataka SSLC Class 10 exam was conducted between March 21 and April 4. As heavy traffic is expected during the release of the results, students can also check their result on kseeb.kar.nic.in and examresults.net. Students are advised to stay hooked to News18.com for further updates and notification of Karnataka SSLC Class 10 result.
How to check your Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2019
Step 1: Visit the official websites — karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in
Step 2: Select 'SSLC result' on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your login details such as roll number, hall ticket number
Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download the KAR SSLC result sheet and keep a print out for future reference
Students dissatisfied with their results can opt for re-evaluation. The board will announce the date for the re-evaluation process after declaring the Class 10 results. Any changes in the scores after re-evaluation will reflect in the updated mark sheets.
This year, the board moved to the digital mode from having details of students updated manually. All State board schools across Karnataka updated the information of over 1 crore students onto the student tracking system (STS), which was implemented by Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Karnataka (SSA Karnataka)
