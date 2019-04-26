Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

KAR SSLC 2019 Result Date: Karnataka Board to Out Class 10 Scores in 1st Week of May at karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the SSLC Class 10 2019 result in the first week of May at karresults.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 26, 2019, 3:18 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
KAR SSLC 2019 Result Date: Karnataka Board to Out Class 10 Scores in 1st Week of May at karresults.nic.in
Image for representation.
Loading...
KAR SSLC 2019 Result Date | The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the SSLC Class 10 2019 result in the first week of May. The students who have appeared for the SSLC 10 exam can check their scores on their official website karresults.nic.in.

The Karnataka SSLC Class 10 exam was conducted between March 21 and April 4. As heavy traffic is expected during the release of the results, students can also check their result on kseeb.kar.nic.in and examresults.net. Students are advised to stay hooked to News18.com for further updates and notification of Karnataka SSLC Class 10 result.

How to check your Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2019
Step 1: Visit the official websites — karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in
Step 2: Select 'SSLC result' on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your login details such as roll number, hall ticket number
Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download the KAR SSLC result sheet and keep a print out for future reference

Students dissatisfied with their results can opt for re-evaluation. The board will announce the date for the re-evaluation process after declaring the Class 10 results. Any changes in the scores after re-evaluation will reflect in the updated mark sheets.

This year, the board moved to the digital mode from having details of students updated manually. All State board schools across Karnataka updated the information of over 1 crore students onto the student tracking system (STS), which was implemented by Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Karnataka (SSA Karnataka)


Related Stories

| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram