Karachi Blackout: Twitter Abuzz With Anxious Users Alleging IAF Activity Over Pakistan

Social media platform Twitter has been rife with speculations in India and Pakistan since Tuesday night over alleged "air activity" in Karachi airspace and a blackout in the city.

Twitter users wrote about sightings of fighter aircraft in Karachi's airspace. While some users tweeted seeing Pakistan Air Force planes patrolling Karachi’s airspace, others conjectured they belonged to the Indian Air Force.

A Pakistani journalist took to Twitter to write about “extraordinary air activity” being observed on the India-Pakistan border. “Pakistan security forces are alert,” the journalist added.

Extraordinary air activity on #Pak_India border has been observed. #Pakistan security forces are alert. — Tariq Mahmood Malik (@TM_Journalist) June 9, 2020

PAF fighter jets patrolling the sky around Karachi city. Hope there won’t be any misadventure by IAF again.. — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) June 9, 2020

There has been no official statement from either India or Pakistan regarding any aerial activity in the Pakistani city or about any activity on the line of control (LOC).

The two nations saw an escalation in military activity on the Kashmir border after a suicide car bombing in Pulwama in February 2019. India responded by launching airstrikes in Pakistani territory, including strikes in Balakot in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

While India lost a MiG-21 bison during the skirmishes, Pakistan lost an F-16 fighter aircraft. The tensions subsequently eased.

Most major Pakistani news outlets have not carried any news of the alleged sighting of aircraft in Karachi.