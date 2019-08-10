Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Karachi-bound Thar Express Reaches Last Station on Indian Side of Border, Will Proceed After Customs Clearance

The Thar Express passengers are currently undergoing customs clearance following which it will move towards zero point station which is on the International Border, they said.

PTI

Updated:August 10, 2019, 2:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Karachi-bound Thar Express Reaches Last Station on Indian Side of Border, Will Proceed After Customs Clearance
Munabao railway station (File photo)
Loading...

New Delhi: The Karachi-bound Thar Express with 165 passengers on-board has reached Munabao station on the Indian side of the border with Pakistan on Saturday morning, officials said.

The passengers are currently undergoing customs clearance following which it will move towards zero point station which is on the International Border, they said.

Among the 165 passengers, 81 are Indians, who are visiting their relatives in Pakistan. Eighty-four Pakistan nationals are returning to their country after completion of their visa limit in India, a railway official has said.

The train from Pakistan has also reached zero point and is expected to depart as per the schedule, a spokesperson for North Western Railway said.

The train from Bhagat Ki Kothi station in Rajasthan's Jodhpur left at 1 am and reached Munabao at 6.55 am, the officials said.

The Thar Express has been running between Jodhpur and Karachi every Friday night since services resumed on February 18, 2006 after a 41-year suspension.

From Pakistan, the train travels from Karachi to zero point where the passengers change trans.

The train from Pakistan has reached zero point at 10 am, the officials said.

According to estimates, over four lakh passengers have taken the train in the past 13 years.

Pakistan on Friday said that it has suspended all train services to India. Pakistan's Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed announced in Islamabad that this would be the last Jodhpur-Karachi train.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram