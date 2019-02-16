Karachi Kids Perform On ‘Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani’, School’s Registration Suspended

: The registration of a Karachi school was suspended after students were found performing on a Bollywood song while the Indian flag was displayed on a display screen on the stage at a school function.Officials of the Directorate of Inspection/Registration of Private Institution, Sindh, came across the video on social media which showed students of Mama Baby Care School in Karachi dancing to the tune of “Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani”, a popular track from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer movie of the same name. The performance used the graphics of a waving Indian flag on the screen behind the dancers.News18.com has exclusively accessed the letter that the directorate sent to the school authorities informing them of its decision.According to the officials, the performance was found to be “highly objectionable” and was against “national dignity”. The letter has expressed zero tolerance towards such actions.The letter further asked the school authorities to appear in person before the directorate. The school administration chose not to respond to the letter, following which the authorities concerned suspended the registration of all branches of the school.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.