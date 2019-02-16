English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karachi Kids Perform On ‘Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani’, School’s Registration Suspended
According to the officials, the performance was found to be “highly objectionable” and was against “national dignity”. The letter has expressed zero tolerance towards such actions.
Grab from the video that show students from a Karachi school dancing to a bollywood song (News18)
Loading...
New Delhi: The registration of a Karachi school was suspended after students were found performing on a Bollywood song while the Indian flag was displayed on a display screen on the stage at a school function.
Officials of the Directorate of Inspection/Registration of Private Institution, Sindh, came across the video on social media which showed students of Mama Baby Care School in Karachi dancing to the tune of “Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani”, a popular track from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer movie of the same name. The performance used the graphics of a waving Indian flag on the screen behind the dancers.
News18.com has exclusively accessed the letter that the directorate sent to the school authorities informing them of its decision.
According to the officials, the performance was found to be “highly objectionable” and was against “national dignity”. The letter has expressed zero tolerance towards such actions.
The letter further asked the school authorities to appear in person before the directorate. The school administration chose not to respond to the letter, following which the authorities concerned suspended the registration of all branches of the school.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Officials of the Directorate of Inspection/Registration of Private Institution, Sindh, came across the video on social media which showed students of Mama Baby Care School in Karachi dancing to the tune of “Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani”, a popular track from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer movie of the same name. The performance used the graphics of a waving Indian flag on the screen behind the dancers.
News18.com has exclusively accessed the letter that the directorate sent to the school authorities informing them of its decision.
According to the officials, the performance was found to be “highly objectionable” and was against “national dignity”. The letter has expressed zero tolerance towards such actions.
The letter further asked the school authorities to appear in person before the directorate. The school administration chose not to respond to the letter, following which the authorities concerned suspended the registration of all branches of the school.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
37 Jawans Killed In The Deadliest Attack On Security Forces In Kashmir
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
Friday 15 February , 2019 37 Jawans Killed In The Deadliest Attack On Security Forces In Kashmir
Friday 15 February , 2019 ‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
Thursday 14 February , 2019 News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Thursday 14 February , 2019 2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dirty John Review: Connie Britton, Eric Bana Power this Netflix True Crime Saga
- Katy Perry Gets Engaged to Orlando Bloom on Valentine's Day
- From Nick Jonas to Her Tattoo, Priyanka Chopra Answers Most Googled Questions About Her
- Messi’s Young Fan From Afghanistan Appeals for Help After Threats from Taliban
- I-League: Minerva Request AIFF to Shift Srinagar Game or Ready to Forfeit
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results