Karan Johar Unveils First Look Of Puri Jagannadh's 'Liger' Starring Vijay Deverakonda

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday released the first look and title of director Puri Jagannadh’s Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday-starrer pan-India feature “Liger”. Johar, who is presenting the film via his Dharma Productions along with Apoorva Mehta, took to Twitter to share the first poster of the movie featuring Deverakonda as a boxer. The film will release in five languages — Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. “Presenting LIGER, starring the ruler of big screens & hearts – Vijay Deverakonda & the fiery Ananya Panday. Directed by the exceptionally skilled Puri Jagannadh, we can’t wait to let the world witness this story in 5 languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam. #Liger,” he tweeted. The project marks the first collaboration between Deverakonda and Jagannadh, who is best known for films such as Mahesh Babu-starrer “Pokkiri” and Amitabh Bachchan-fronted “Bbudadh… Hoga Terra Baap”. In an interview with .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor