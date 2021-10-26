Karan Morwal, Rape Accused Son of Congress MLA, Arrested in Madhya Pradesh

After hectic search operations, the Madhya Pradesh police managed to arrest Karan Morwal, the rape accused son of Congress Badnagar MLA Murli Morwal, announced Home minister Dr Narottam Mishra here on Tuesday.

The MP police were drawing flak after failing to arrest the man on the run in the high profile case.

The 30-year-old Karan was in the spotlight after a question was asked to AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra regarding the case in which Karan is a rape accused and was absconding for over six months.

The Home Minister had offered two-days-time for Karan to surrender but it took a bit longer for police to arrest him.

Several places were raided in his search, added the minister, saying the man was arrested from Maxi (Shajapur). “I had promised that Karan will be in police custody ahead of Diwali”, said the minister.

Mishra alleged that none of the Congress leaders called on the girl who has accused Karan Morwal of rape. The girl was also associated with the Congress party in Indore.

The girl had lodged a complaint of rape with the Mahila police station against Karan in April this year and he was on the run since then. A court had even issued an order for attaching properties of Karan in case he failed to surrender before the police or the court.

After the matter hogged the national limelight, the State government was under pressure to act in the matter and bring Morwal junior to book.

Indore IG HN Mishra said that Morwal will be produced in a local court where the police will seek a remand. Those who aided the fugitive man will also be acted against, affirmed the IG.

Karan Morwal was trying to flee the town with one of his friends, said an officer, adding Karan’s car too has been recovered by the police.

The State is due to polling for four by-polls on October 30 and Karan’s arrest is expected to let the political mercury soar in the State.

