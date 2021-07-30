Karauli Receives Record Rainfall as Monsoon Reactivates in Rajasthan

The monsoon has reactivated in Rajasthan after a gap of two days. According to the weather office, Karauli witnessed continuous rainfall from Thursday night with waterlogging becoming a major problem in several places of the district. The Shri Mahaveerji town in Hinduan block of the district recorded around 268 mm rainfall in 24 hours till Friday morning, whereas Mount Abu in south Rajasthan also reported two people getting injured and five vehicles being damaged.

Heavy showers pounded Sikar district for almost an hour on Friday between 10 am and 11 am. The only hill station of the state, Mount Abu, has been experiencing erratic rains for the last three days. Whereas the weather is pleasant in state capital Jaipur.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a warning about the reactivated monsoon in Rajasthan, predicting heavy rainfall in Sikar, Ajmer, and Nagaur today. The rains started in Karauli around 8 pm and then continued for 10 hours. While Shri Mahaveerji town received the maximum rainfall in the district, 83 mm of rain was recorded in Kalisil, 74 mm in Mandrayal, and 44 mm around the Karauli headquarters.

Due to the heavy rainfall, multiple villages and surrounding areas of Shri Mahaveerji such as Bajhera, Bhango, Todupura, Kotri-Kotra, Palanpur and Mothiyapura were flooded. In Todabhim area of Karauli, water entered many houses.

Mount Abu, the tourist destination located in Sirohi district adjoining Gujarat, is also witnessing irregular showers for the last three days. Five vehicles were stuck, and two people were injured when a tree fell after the rain sat the Polo Ground in Mount Abu.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here