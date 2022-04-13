Karauli Violence: 23 Arrested So Far; BJP, Congress Trade Barbs | All You Need to Know

The BJP and Congress on Wednesday exchanged a heated war of words over stone-pelting in Rajasthan’s Karauli on the occasion of ‘Nav Samvatsar’, the first day of Hindu New Year, on April 2, that left more than 35 people injured. Twenty-three people have been arrested in connection to the crime to date and police detained BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and BJP Rajasthan president Satish Poonia who were on their way to meet the victims earlier in the day.

Violence broke out in Rajasthan’s Karauli after stones were pelted at a bike rally on Hindu New Year on April 2, leaving 35 people injured. Several vehicles and shops were set on fire.

Political War of Words

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje slammed the State Congress government and accused the Karauli administration of arresting “innocent people” and sought relief for those who suffered losses during the violence.

“Even after 10 days of the incident, the named accused in the violence have not been arrested by the administration,” Raje told reporters after visiting the violence-hit areas and meeting the injured in Karauli on Tuesday. “The culprits should be immediately arrested and compensation be given to those who have suffered losses,” Raje said.

She alleged that those injured and taken to hospital were picked and put in jail.” They were booked under harsh sections of the law,” she said, alleging that innocent people were framed in the case.

Surya, who is also the chief of the BJYM, the BJP’s youth wing said, “Karauli riots indicate clear lawlessness in Rajasthan. The deliberate attempt to disturb Ram Navami Shobha yatra & the unwillingness of Congress govt to act against the aggressors is deplorable.”

The Rajasthan Chief Minister in a series of Tweets on Wednesday slammed the BJP, stating all communities celebrated Ram Navami together in Rajasthan unlike cases of communal violence reported from the BJP ruled states.

“In the states where there are BJP governments, riots broke out on Ram Navami. In Rajasthan, all communities celebrated the festival of Ram Navami together and Ram Navami processions were welcomed by people of all religions, classes including Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs.”

He said the BJP is troubled by the unity and cordial atmosphere of the people of Rajasthan. “They are regretting how the festival of Ram Navami was celebrated peacefully in the state,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the BJP leaders Tejasvi Surya, Satish Poonia and others who were stopped at the Dausa-Karauli borde from visiting violence-hit Karauli on Wednesday, he accused BJP ministers of “constantly trying how to create a communal atmosphere” in the state. “That’s why sometimes they go to Karauli, do misleading things and submit a memorandum to the Governor so that the tension remains.”

The Rajasthan Chief Minister said the state administration has been instructed to remain vigilant so that no untoward incident takes place. “If any person tries to disturb the peace of Rajasthan, strict action will be taken against him irrespective of party or class,” he said.

Karauli Violence and Arrests

The district police in a statement on April 8 said a total of 10 FIRs including one by the Kotwali Police Officer of Karauli, and 9 by other persons have been registered. Rajasthan DGP ML Lather had said 44 miscreants were identified by the police after the incident.

Police said before the rally, conditional permission had been availed which stated there should be no use of DJ and loudspeakers, and no provocative slogans would be raised.

However, on April 2, at 4 pm, about 400 people on over 200 motorcycles left the Collectorate Circle in a rally but the DJs continued playing songs. The rally descended from the slopes and reached near the bamboo shops and Maniyar Masjid on Hatwara Road. In the minority-inhabited area, some raised provocative slogans during the rally. Residents began stone pelting on the people involved in the bike rally and police forces. About 100-150 people from the colony attacked the rally-goers with sticks, injuring eight policemen, and 11 locals. The authorities had imposed Section 144 in Karauli to maintain law and order. During arson, properties of more than 80 people from both sides were damaged.

The DGP had said that 105 “anti-social elements” were arrested by the police in connection with the incident, according to a report by IANS.

(With inputs from agencies)

