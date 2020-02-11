Karawal Nagar Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Karawal Nagar (करावल नगर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East Delhi region and North East district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with Uttar Pradesh. Karawal Nagar is part of 2. North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.47%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.1%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Lower Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,83,060 eligible electors, of which 1,58,591 were male, 1,24,456 female and 13 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Karawal Nagar in 2020 is 784.76.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Karawal Nagar, there are a total of 4715 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,43,774 eligible electors, of which 1,38,831 were male, 1,04,863 female and 16 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,07,924 eligible electors, of which 1,18,026 were male, 89,833 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,92,851 eligible electors, of which 1,10,830 were male, 81,969 female.

The number of service voters in Karawal Nagar in 2015 was 64. In 2013, there were 61 and in 2008 there were 52.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Kapil Mishra of AAP won in this seat by defeating Mohan Singh Bisht of BJP by a margin of 44,431 votes which was 26.1% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 59.85% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Mohan Singh Bisht of BJP won in this seat defeating Kapil Mishra of AAP by a margin of 3,083 votes which was 2.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 34.64% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Mohan Singh Bisht of BJP won in this seat defeating Satan Pal Dayma of IND by a margin of 21,128 votes which was 20.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 42.8% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 70. Karawal Nagar Assembly segment of North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Manoj Tiwari won the North East Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the North East Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 18 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 12 contestants. In 2013, 13 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 23 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Karawal Nagar are: Arbind Singh (INC), Durgesh Pathak (AAP), Nathu Ram (BSP), Mohan Singh Bisht (BJP), Ranjit Tiwari (CPM), Imran Khan (TSP), Mohd Ilias (SDPI), Pradesh Kumar Raghav (SPP), Bandana Pandey (SPI), Bhaskaranand Mundepi (SUCIC), Mohd Mehbob Alam (RRP), Vipin Kumar Tiwari (RRP), Sunita N Kumar (PPID), Harish (MKVP), Ajay Singh Rathor (IND), Mohan Singh (IND), Yogesh Swamy (IND), SN Singh (IND),

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 67.36%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 69.83%, while it was 68.4% in 2013. In 2008, 53.28% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -2.47%.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 269 polling stations in 70. Karawal Nagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 213. In 2013 there were 205 polling stations and in 2008, there were 193.

Extent:

70. Karawal Nagar constituency comprises of the following areas of North East district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 97 (Part) Karawal Nagar (Census Town) (Part) EB 82, 90-93 and 136-214 Sadat Pur Gujran (Census Town) Saba Pur Delhi, Saba Pur Shahdara, Sadat Pur Musalman Villages. Khajoori Khas (Census Town) and Mir Pur Turk (Census Town) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 104 (Part) Badar Pur Khadar, Pur Delhi and Pur Shahdara Villages. Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 95 (Part) Sadat Pur Gujran (Census Town) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 98 (Part) Dayal Pur (Census Town), Mir Pur Turk (Census Town) Tukhmir Pur, Bihari Pur and Sher Pur Villages.. 5 municipal wards (Sonia Vihar, Karawal Nagar West, Sadatpur, Khajoori Khas, Sri Ram Colony) of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with Uttar Pradesh.

The total area covered by Karawal Nagar is 24.31 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110094

