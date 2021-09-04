Karbi Anglong Peace Accord: Here's A Look at the Sailent Features

The historic Karbi Anglong Accord signed today is a tripartite agreement between the government of India, the Assam government and six factions of the Karbi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister from Assam Sarbananda Sonowal and the representatives of the Karbi faction were present during the signing ceremony.

According to the accord, the armed groups shall shun the path of violence, surrender their weapons and disband their organisations within one month of the signing of the agreement.

All camps occupied by these groups shall be vacated right after. As per official records, thousand militants would return to the mainstream and lay down more than 300 sophisticated

arms they possess.

So what is it that this accord guarantees the people of Anglong? Here is a look at some of the key salient features of this agreement.

The Government of Assam will consider favourably the proposal of KAAC to notify Karbi as the official language of KAAC. However, English, Hindi and Assamese will continue to be used for official purposes.

The Government of India may allocate Rs 500 crore (Rs 100 crore a year) for the development of the KAAC.

In addition, the government of Assam will also allocate Rs 500 crore for the development projects to be taken up as part of a special package.

Army, paramilitary forces and police shall organise a special drive for the recruitment of the Karbi youth. Cases filed against the armed groups which are non- heinous in nature shall be withdrawn by the Assam government in accordance with the law and as far as heinous cases are concerned a call will be taken on a case-to-case basis.

The Assam government will provide financial compensation of Rs 5 lakh to each of the next of kin of persons who lost their lives in agitations related to autonomous State demand and have not yet been compensated in any manner.

The cadre of the armed forces would be encouraged to take part in various employment generation activities of the government and other government benefits.

An institutional mechanism will be set up to coordinate between the government of Assam and KAAC on a periodical basis to resolve issues of mutual concern including the pending legislature, financial transactions and flow of revenue et cetera.

Among the signatories of this historic accord include the chairman of all the six factions of Karbi Anglong, along with the Chief Secretary of Assam, Jishnu Barua, and Additional Secretary North-East from the MHA Piyush Goyal. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and CEM of KAAC Tuliram Ronghang signed as witnesses.

