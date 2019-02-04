English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Kareena Kapoor Flaunts Bold Avatar on Lakme Fashion Week Ramp in Shantanu-Nikhil Design
Kareena Kapoor looked glamorous in a black off shoulder, fitted dress as she sashayed down the stairs in Shantanu and Nikhil Design at the Lakme Fashion Week.
Kareena Kapoor Khan at Lakme Fashion Week with designers Shantanu and Nikhil.
Loading...
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday brought the curtains down on the five-day Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort, with a neat, bold avatar in an all-black ensemble by Shantanu and Nikhil.
She looked glamorous in an off shoulder, fitted dress as she sashayed down the stairs, with the iconic central facade of Sophia College, which has been featured in several films, as the backdrop for the Lakme Absolute Ultimate Finale.
"I could feel the energy on the stage when I was on the ramp. I still get nervous even though it has been a decade. Still the fear of 'Oh my God, will I look okay? And how is it going to be' is there. But today, I think it was just a powerful feeling," Kareena said after the show.
The designers, who marked their first time at the LFW grand finale, showcased their line Recruit SS'19, aiming to highlight the evolution that has led to the emancipation of the millennial Indian woman.
A brief video before the show highlighted achievements of women like Kareena, Saina Nehwal, Sania Mirza, Alia Bhatt and Dia Mirza among several others.
"The concept of the show by Shantanu and Nikhil was just so noble and brilliant. I am absolutely honoured to walk for them," said Kareena.
This season, the designers brought alive Lakme's beauty theme, Matte Reinvent, which is all about being bold, intensely matte and yet comfortably glamorous.
The narrative of Ultimate Recruit surrounded strong Indian woman who is in control to advocate a change in guard, being driven by fellow strong women who represent the millennial energy of our country, the designers said here.
With a black, gold and scarlet red colour scheme, the ensembles ranged from edgy skirts, oversized capes accessorised with eclectic medallion adornments, silk tassels and intricate gold embroidery.
LFW Summer/Resort 2019 kicked off with a show by Gaurav Gupta on January 29. Bollywood celebrities lent full power to the extravaganza, where sustainable fashion remained the buzzword.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
She looked glamorous in an off shoulder, fitted dress as she sashayed down the stairs, with the iconic central facade of Sophia College, which has been featured in several films, as the backdrop for the Lakme Absolute Ultimate Finale.
"I could feel the energy on the stage when I was on the ramp. I still get nervous even though it has been a decade. Still the fear of 'Oh my God, will I look okay? And how is it going to be' is there. But today, I think it was just a powerful feeling," Kareena said after the show.
The designers, who marked their first time at the LFW grand finale, showcased their line Recruit SS'19, aiming to highlight the evolution that has led to the emancipation of the millennial Indian woman.
A brief video before the show highlighted achievements of women like Kareena, Saina Nehwal, Sania Mirza, Alia Bhatt and Dia Mirza among several others.
"The concept of the show by Shantanu and Nikhil was just so noble and brilliant. I am absolutely honoured to walk for them," said Kareena.
This season, the designers brought alive Lakme's beauty theme, Matte Reinvent, which is all about being bold, intensely matte and yet comfortably glamorous.
The narrative of Ultimate Recruit surrounded strong Indian woman who is in control to advocate a change in guard, being driven by fellow strong women who represent the millennial energy of our country, the designers said here.
With a black, gold and scarlet red colour scheme, the ensembles ranged from edgy skirts, oversized capes accessorised with eclectic medallion adornments, silk tassels and intricate gold embroidery.
LFW Summer/Resort 2019 kicked off with a show by Gaurav Gupta on January 29. Bollywood celebrities lent full power to the extravaganza, where sustainable fashion remained the buzzword.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
Friday 01 February , 2019 'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- It is Writers vs Others in Bollywood; Uri Beats Manikarnika and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga at Box Office
- Kangana Episode Shines a Spotlight on How Big Bad Bollywood Short-changes Writers' Credit
- Emotional Sonali Bendre Returns to the Set Amid Cancer Battle, Shares a Heartfelt Message
- 3rd February 2018: Ton-up Kalra and Bowlers Lead India to Fourth Under-19 World Cup
- Weekly Tech Recap: Budget 2019, Samsung Galaxy M20 Review, Apple FaceTime Bug and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results