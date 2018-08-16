GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Independence Day India | News18.com
1-min read

Kareena Kapoor to be Showstopper at Monisha Jaising's LFW Finale

Kareena Kapoor Khan will take to the ramp at the finale of the forthcoming Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter/Festive 2018 edition as the showstopper.

IANS

Updated:August 16, 2018, 12:52 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor to be Showstopper at Monisha Jaising's LFW Finale
(Image: Viral Bhayani)
Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan will take to the ramp at the finale of the forthcoming Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter/Festive 2018 edition as the showstopper in a creation by designer Monisha Jaising.

Kareena has added magnificence to LFW finales in the past. She dazzled the ramp when she was pregnant with her first child Taimur, and then she also did her first ramp walk at LFW after delivering her son.

"But this season is even more special, she says.

"We have a big announcement to make which I cannot wait to share with everyone. I'm also looking forward to Monisha's collection which will be a glamorous interpretation of the 'Shades of a diva' theme," Kareena said in a statement to IANS.

The Veere Di Wedding star, who is the brand ambassador of Lakme, will reveal how the brand and she plan to bring alive this season's beauty theme of Shades of a diva.

"It's always great to have Kareena as the showstopper for the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale. We are delighted that this season she will be there as India's ultimate diva, to bring alive our beauty theme of ‘Shades of a diva' in Monisha's effortlessly glamorous designs," Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations, Lakme said.

The forthcoming edition of the fashion gala will be held from August 22-26.

