1-min read

This Kargil Diwas, Bengaluru Restaurants Invite Soldiers to a Feast for Kings

Most restaurateurs who are offering free food to military personnel and their families have cousins and friends working in Indian defence forces and they feel it is the least that they can do to for the brave soldiers.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 26, 2019, 11:15 AM IST
This Kargil Diwas, Bengaluru Restaurants Invite Soldiers to a Feast for Kings
Hunger Camp restaurant in Bengaluru. (Image: Facebook/ @hungercamprestaurant)
July 26, 2019 marks 20 years of the Kargil War of 1999. The day commemorates the Kargil War heroes who laid down their lives for Operation Vijay as India successfully took command of the high outpost which had been lost to Pakistan.

According to Economic Times, celebrations are planned across the country on this remarkable day. Restaurants in Bengaluru, Karnataka are also paying homage to the war heroes in their own way.

Hunger Camp, an Army themed cafe at JP Nagar, is paying tribute to the Kargil War martyrs by inviting their families for a special dinner. It will be a two-day celebration where families of defence personnel will be served free of cost.

Another military themed cafe, Olive Planet, which is run by two ex- Army officers, is also celebrating Kargil Vijay Diwas in a special way. Patrons visiting this cafe can write, draw or paint their messages to the brave soldiers at the borders.

Other than army-themed restaurants, Vidyarthi Bhavan at Gandhi Bazaar is also offering special meals to Army personnel and their families free of cost.

Brahmin’s Thatte Idli has decided to give 50 per cent discount to defence personnel and their families across all outlets in Bengaluru.

Most restaurateurs have cousins and friends working in Indian defence forces and they feel it is the least that they can do to for the brave soldiers.

