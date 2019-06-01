Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Kargil War Veteran Who was Declared Foreigner by a Tribunal in Assam Loses Police Job

Mohammed Sanaullah was detained earlier this week and sent to a detention camp in Goalpara district. His family had already filed a petition in the Gauhati High Court challenging the order passed by the Foreigners' Tribunal declaring him as a foreign national.

IANS

Updated:June 1, 2019, 8:19 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kargil War Veteran Who was Declared Foreigner by a Tribunal in Assam Loses Police Job
File photo of retired Indian army soldier Mohammed Sanaullah from Kolohikas village in Kamrup district of Assam (CNN-News18)
Loading...
Guwahati: Mohammed Sanaullah, the Kargil war veteran who was declared a foreigner by a tribunal in Assam recently, has been discharged from his job as a Sub Inspector of the Assam Police's Border Branch, it was announced on Saturday.

The discharge order cited the ruling of a Foreigners' Tribunal at Boko in Assam's Kamrup district declaring Sanaullah as a foreign national.

"M Sanaullah was discharged from service and is deprived from all the facilities as government servant with reference to order of the Foreigners' Tribunal that declared him as a foreign national of post 25-3-1971," said the discharge order issued by the Assam Police.

Sanaullah was detained earlier this week and sent to a detention camp in Goalpara district. His family had already filed a petition in the Gauhati High Court challenging the order passed by the Foreigners' Tribunal declaring him as a foreign national.

The police have also seized the uniform and other kit allotted to him.

Sanaullah's advocate Sahidul Islam said they have filed a petition challenging the order passed by Foreigners' Tribunal on Friday. "We have sufficient documents to prove his Indian identity," he added.

Assam’s Directorate of Sainik Welfare (DSW) has also come forward to provide legal assistance to Sanaullah, who served in the Indian Army for 30 years and upon retirement as Honorary Captain in 2017 took up a job with the Assam Police.

Born in July 30, 1967 to Mohammed Ali, a resident of Kalahiklash village under Boko area in Kamrup, he, as per records, joined the Indian Army in 1987. He also received a Presidents' Certificate in 2014 for his promotion to a Junior Commissioned Officer with effect from 2012.​
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram