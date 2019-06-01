English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kargil War Veteran Who was Declared Foreigner by a Tribunal in Assam Loses Police Job
Mohammed Sanaullah was detained earlier this week and sent to a detention camp in Goalpara district. His family had already filed a petition in the Gauhati High Court challenging the order passed by the Foreigners' Tribunal declaring him as a foreign national.
File photo of retired Indian army soldier Mohammed Sanaullah from Kolohikas village in Kamrup district of Assam (CNN-News18)
Guwahati: Mohammed Sanaullah, the Kargil war veteran who was declared a foreigner by a tribunal in Assam recently, has been discharged from his job as a Sub Inspector of the Assam Police's Border Branch, it was announced on Saturday.
