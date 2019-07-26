Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019: Here's All You Need to Know About Param Vir Chakra Awardee Yogendra Singh Yadav
Subedar Major Yogendra Singh Yadav was recognized for the gallantry he exhibited on July 4, 1999, during the Kargil War as the Indian army successfully captured three strategic bunkers on Tiger Hill.
File photo of Yogendra Singh Yadav.
The youngest person to ever be honoured with the Param Vir Chakra, Subedar Major Yogendra Singh, was only 19 when he was decorated with India’s highest military award. Yadav was recognized for the gallantry he exhibited on July 4, 1999, during the Kargil War as the Indian army successfully captured three strategic bunkers on Tiger Hill.
On Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019, here's everything you need to know about Subedar major Yogendra Singh Yadav:
He was born on May 10, 1980 in Aurangabad Ahir village of Sikandrabad, Bulandshahr District, Uttar Pradesh.
Yadav joined Indian Army at a very young age of 16 years.
Yadav was enlisted with the 18 Grenadiers and was part a of the commando platoon Ghatak.
They were tasked to capture three strategic bunkers on Tiger Hill in the early morning hours of July 4, 1999.
Yadav, volunteering to lead the assault, climbed the cliff face and installed ropes that would allow further assaults on the feature.
However, halfway up, an enemy bunker opened up machine gun and rocket fire, killing the platoon commander and two others
Despite being hit by multiple bullets in his shoulder and groin he climbed the remaining 60 feet and reached the top.
Yadav who was hit by 14 bullets, played a major role in the capture of Tiger hill.
The Battle of Tiger Hill was adapted for the big screen in the film Lakshya, starring Hrithik Roshan, who played the fictional character of Karan Shergill.
Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpai portrayed the role of Yadav in the film LOC Kargil.
Also Watch
-
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Celebs Say Rihanna is the Best-Smelling Person on Earth and We're Thinking Fenty
- PUBG Mobile Lite Launched in India for Low-End Smartphones: Everything You Need to Know
- Hardik Pandya Shows Off His New 'Lion' Tattoo
- Huge Python Hiding in Plain Sight in Australian Living Room, Can You Spot it?
- Ashes 2019 | Like Contest of Bowling 20 Overs a Day & Out-thinking Batsmen: Cummins