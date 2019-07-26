Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019: Here's All You Need to Know About Param Vir Chakra Awardee Yogendra Singh Yadav

Subedar Major Yogendra Singh Yadav was recognized for the gallantry he exhibited on July 4, 1999, during the Kargil War as the Indian army successfully captured three strategic bunkers on Tiger Hill.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 26, 2019, 2:35 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019: Here's All You Need to Know About Param Vir Chakra Awardee Yogendra Singh Yadav
File photo of Yogendra Singh Yadav.
Loading...

The youngest person to ever be honoured with the Param Vir Chakra, Subedar Major Yogendra Singh, was only 19 when he was decorated with India’s highest military award. Yadav was recognized for the gallantry he exhibited on July 4, 1999, during the Kargil War as the Indian army successfully captured three strategic bunkers on Tiger Hill.

On Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019, here's everything you need to know about Subedar major Yogendra Singh Yadav:

He was born on May 10, 1980 in Aurangabad Ahir village of Sikandrabad, Bulandshahr District, Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav joined Indian Army at a very young age of 16 years.

Yadav was enlisted with the 18 Grenadiers and was part a of the commando platoon Ghatak.

They were tasked to capture three strategic bunkers on Tiger Hill in the early morning hours of July 4, 1999.

Yadav, volunteering to lead the assault, climbed the cliff face and installed ropes that would allow further assaults on the feature.

However, halfway up, an enemy bunker opened up machine gun and rocket fire, killing the platoon commander and two others

Despite being hit by multiple bullets in his shoulder and groin he climbed the remaining 60 feet and reached the top.

Yadav who was hit by 14 bullets, played a major role in the capture of Tiger hill.

The Battle of Tiger Hill was adapted for the big screen in the film Lakshya, starring Hrithik Roshan, who played the fictional character of Karan Shergill.

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpai portrayed the role of Yadav in the film LOC Kargil.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram