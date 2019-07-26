Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019: Here's All You Need to Know About Param Vir Chakra Awardee Yogendra Singh Yadav

The youngest person to ever be honoured with the Param Vir Chakra, Subedar Major Yogendra Singh, was only 19 when he was decorated with India’s highest military award. Yadav was recognized for the gallantry he exhibited on July 4, 1999, during the Kargil War as the Indian army successfully captured three strategic bunkers on Tiger Hill.

On Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019, here's everything you need to know about Subedar major Yogendra Singh Yadav:

He was born on May 10, 1980 in Aurangabad Ahir village of Sikandrabad, Bulandshahr District, Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav joined Indian Army at a very young age of 16 years.

Yadav was enlisted with the 18 Grenadiers and was part a of the commando platoon Ghatak.

They were tasked to capture three strategic bunkers on Tiger Hill in the early morning hours of July 4, 1999.

Yadav, volunteering to lead the assault, climbed the cliff face and installed ropes that would allow further assaults on the feature.

However, halfway up, an enemy bunker opened up machine gun and rocket fire, killing the platoon commander and two others

Despite being hit by multiple bullets in his shoulder and groin he climbed the remaining 60 feet and reached the top.

Yadav who was hit by 14 bullets, played a major role in the capture of Tiger hill.

The Battle of Tiger Hill was adapted for the big screen in the film Lakshya, starring Hrithik Roshan, who played the fictional character of Karan Shergill.

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpai portrayed the role of Yadav in the film LOC Kargil.