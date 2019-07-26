Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019: Heroes of 1999 War Who Were Honoured with Param Vir Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra
Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on 26 July every year in honour of the Kargil War's Heroes.
The Kargil conflict happened when Pakistani soldiers infiltrated into positions on the Indian side of the LOC. The war, fought between the months of May and July ended on the 26th of July when India regained control of all the previously held territory, hence re-establishing the state existing before the war. Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on 26 July every year in honour of the Kargil War's Heroes.
Here is a list of Indian soldiers who won Param Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra for their bravery in combat during the Kargil war:
Maha Vir Chakra
Major Vivek Gupta, 2 Rajputana Rifles, Posthumous
Major Rajesh Singh Adhikari, 18 Grenadiers, Posthumous
Captain Anuj Nayyar, 17 Jat Regiment, Posthumous
Lieutenant Keishing C Nongrum, 12 JAK Light Infantry
Major Sonam Wangchuk, Ladakh Scounts
Lieutenant Balwant Singh, 18 Grenadiers
Naik Digendra Kumar, 2 Rajputana Rifles
Major Padmapani Acharya, 2 Rajputana Rifles, Posthumous
Captain N Kenguruse, 2 Rajputana Rifles, Posthumous
Param Vir Chakra
Captain Vikram Batra, 13 JAK Rifles, Posthumous
Rifleman Sanjay Kumar, 13 JAK Rifles
Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav, 18 Grenadiers.
Lieutenant Manoj Kumar Pandey, 1/11 Gorkha Rifles, Posthumous
Notably, the Vir Chakra is an Indian gallantry award presented for acts of bravery on the battlefield. It replaced the British Distinguished Service Cross (DSC), Military Cross (MC) and Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC). The Param Vir Chakra is India's highest military decoration, awarded for displaying distinguished acts of valour during wartime and is equivalent to the Medal of Honor in the United States and the Victoria Cross in the United Kingdom. Only 21 soldiers have received this award to date
