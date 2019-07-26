Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019: Heroes of 1999 War Who Were Honoured with Param Vir Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra

The Kargil conflict happened when Pakistani soldiers infiltrated into positions on the Indian side of the LOC. The war, fought between the months of May and July ended on the 26th of July when India regained control of all the previously held territory, hence re-establishing the state existing before the war. Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on 26 July every year in honour of the Kargil War's Heroes.

Here is a list of Indian soldiers who won Param Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra for their bravery in combat during the Kargil war:

Maha Vir Chakra

Major Vivek Gupta, 2 Rajputana Rifles, Posthumous

Major Rajesh Singh Adhikari, 18 Grenadiers, Posthumous

Captain Anuj Nayyar, 17 Jat Regiment, Posthumous

Lieutenant Keishing C Nongrum, 12 JAK Light Infantry

Major Sonam Wangchuk, Ladakh Scounts

Lieutenant Balwant Singh, 18 Grenadiers

Naik Digendra Kumar, 2 Rajputana Rifles

Major Padmapani Acharya, 2 Rajputana Rifles, Posthumous

Captain N Kenguruse, 2 Rajputana Rifles, Posthumous

Param Vir Chakra

Captain Vikram Batra, 13 JAK Rifles, Posthumous

Rifleman Sanjay Kumar, 13 JAK Rifles

Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav, 18 Grenadiers.

Lieutenant Manoj Kumar Pandey, 1/11 Gorkha Rifles, Posthumous

Notably, the Vir Chakra is an Indian gallantry award presented for acts of bravery on the battlefield. It replaced the British Distinguished Service Cross (DSC), Military Cross (MC) and Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC). The Param Vir Chakra is India's highest military decoration, awarded for displaying distinguished acts of valour during wartime and is equivalent to the Medal of Honor in the United States and the Victoria Cross in the United Kingdom. Only 21 soldiers have received this award to date