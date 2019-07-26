On Kargil Vijay Diwas, President Kovind Leads 'Grateful' Nation to Pay Tributes to India's War Heroes

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019 | From the President of India to the Prime Minister, war veterans and other noted personalities observed the 20th anniversary of the Kargil war with the hashtag #KargilVijayDiwas and #vijaydiwas trending on Twitter.

President Ram Nath Kovind took to his official Twitter account to salute the strength and valour of the heroes who defended India and helped capture the high outposts which had been lost to Pakistan.

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, a grateful nation acknowledges the gallantry of our Armed Forces on the heights of Kargil in 1999. We salute the grit and valour of those who defended India, and record our everlasting debt to those who never returned. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) 26 July 2019

The President of India will also be visiting the Kargil War memorial built at Drass in Jammu and Kashmir to commemorate the day.

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu too tweeted saying that the nation will never forget the sacrifices of the soldiers and will always be indebted to them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared some throwback pictures from 1999 when he had the opportunity to visit Kargil and express his solidarity to them.

During the Kargil War in 1999, I had the opportunity to go to Kargil and show solidarity with our brave soldiers. This was the time when I was working for my Party in J&K as well as Himachal Pradesh.The visit to Kargil and interactions with soldiers are unforgettable. pic.twitter.com/E5QUgHlTDS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 26 July 2019

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted his tribute to soldiers in Hindi remembering their valour and sacrifices.

कारगिल विजय दिवस की २०वीं वर्षगाँठ पर मैं भारतीय सेना के शौर्य एवं बलिदान को नमन करता हूँ।सारा देश उन सभी शहीद सैनिकों को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता है जिन्होंने विपरीत परिस्थितियों के बावजूद बहादुरी से लड़ते हुए भारत के सम्मान की रक्षा की। उनका अदम्य साहस एवं बलिदान प्रेरणास्पद है। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) 26 July 2019

Ravi Shankar Prasad too shared a post remembering the valour of the armed forces during the Kargil War.

On #KargilVijayDiwas, I salute the brave heroes of our armed forces who defended the nation and led us to victory. pic.twitter.com/1j1MBTUhID — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) 26 July 2019

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar too took to Twitter calling Kargil a symbol of India's determination to fight terror.

Kargil is a symbol of India's determination to fight terror, intrusion and Pakistan's mischief. Salute to Atalji for taking determined action. Tributes to the brave hearts who laid their lives to keep our Nation safe.#KargilVijayDiwas#IndianArmy#20YearsAfterKargil pic.twitter.com/v6Xqi751cU — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) 26 July 2019

Actor Akshay Kumar wrote to Twitter saying that India should not forget the soldiers whose courage and heroism lets us live peacefully.

I’m not much into books, but today as we pay tribute to our brave martyrs on 20yrs of #KargilVijayDiwas, I’ve picked up #IndiasMostFearless 2 by @ShivAroor & @rahulsinghx . May we never forget our soldiers whose courage and heroism lets us live in peace, day after day. pic.twitter.com/gI6s20MwBX — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) 26 July 2019

Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol posted on Twitter to remember the Kargil bravehearts.

Remembering the triumph of bravehearts who fought for the nation. Jai Hind!#KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/T57VapLEaF — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) 26 July 2019

Cricketer Suresh Raina too remembered everyone who had fought and laid down their lives in the Kargil War and posted,

I salute the unflinching courage of our martyred soldiers & everyone who fought the Kargil War diligently, protected the nation & its people. Your sacrifices will be held in high regard & remembered today & every day. #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/PCL9RvYpR2 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) 26 July 2019

Here's what others shared:

It is #KargilVijayDiwas - anybody who has an ounce of nationalism should be honouring our braves! @narendramodi tweeted over an hour ago! I guess brother sister duo haven't woken up yet! 9:34am - Or just don't care!! No tweet by @RahulGandhi & @priyankagandhi - inko PM Banna hai pic.twitter.com/zHiHG9yqIL — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) 26 July 2019

26 July immortalized as #KargilVijayDiwas is saga of glorious victory of the Nation during Kargil Conflict in May-July 1999. #IndianArmy soldiers fought legendary battles in Dras, Kaksar, Batalik & Turtok Sectors. #Salute to courage, valour & sacrifice of our martyrs & heroes. pic.twitter.com/1zuL98Xnk1 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) 26 July 2019

Salute to indomitable courage of our Soldiers on #KargilVijayDiwas Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/QCVb36jkjF — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) 26 July 2019

I bow down to the sacrifice of the soldiers who reclaimed the peaks , sacrificed their livesand salute the courage and valour of the men and women who stand guard.#KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/EJ3l76Eh5p — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 26 July 2019

As part of #KargilVijayDiwas celebrations, a few ships of #IndianNavy shall be opened at the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai.26Jul - Ships OPEN exclusively for school children.27Jul - Ships OPEN for General PublicTimings - 9AM-3PM .@MumbaiPolice @CMOMaharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/RSmJjpnfq7 — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) 19 July 2019

"Kargil ke Amar Jawan, Aapko hamara Salaam". Homage and gratitude to our brave soldiers.The nation will always be grateful to you for your sacrifice, valour and courage #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/AtEgGG0MZj — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 26 July 2019

Major DP Singh, who lost a leg in the Kargil War too paid his respect to the army men who died in the war by carrying the victory flame along with Sub Maj Yogendra Yadav to Kargil.

On my way to carry the last lap of #victory flame along with Sub Maj Yogendra Yadav, PVC. #KargilVijayDiwas 20 years celebration. Jai hind pic.twitter.com/zYA4i4Ilzz — Major D P Singh (@MajDPSingh) 26 July 2019

Notably, the Kargil war was fought for more than 60 days, and ended on 26 July with India regaining control of all the previously held territory, hence re-establishing the state existing before the war. Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on 26 July every year in honour of the Kargil War's Heroes.