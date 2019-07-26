Take the pledge to vote

4-min read

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, President Kovind Leads 'Grateful' Nation to Pay Tributes to India's War Heroes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared some throwback pictures from 1999 when he had the opportunity to visit Kargil and express his solidarity to them.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 26, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
On Kargil Vijay Diwas, President Kovind Leads 'Grateful' Nation to Pay Tributes to India's War Heroes
File photo.
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019 | From the President of India to the Prime Minister, war veterans and other noted personalities observed the 20th anniversary of the Kargil war with the hashtag #KargilVijayDiwas and #vijaydiwas trending on Twitter.

President Ram Nath Kovind took to his official Twitter account to salute the strength and valour of the heroes who defended India and helped capture the high outposts which had been lost to Pakistan.

The President of India will also be visiting the Kargil War memorial built at Drass in Jammu and Kashmir to commemorate the day.

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu too tweeted saying that the nation will never forget the sacrifices of the soldiers and will always be indebted to them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared some throwback pictures from 1999 when he had the opportunity to visit Kargil and express his solidarity to them.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted his tribute to soldiers in Hindi remembering their valour and sacrifices.

Ravi Shankar Prasad too shared a post remembering the valour of the armed forces during the Kargil War.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar too took to Twitter calling Kargil a symbol of India's determination to fight terror.

Actor Akshay Kumar wrote to Twitter saying that India should not forget the soldiers whose courage and heroism lets us live peacefully.

Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol posted on Twitter to remember the Kargil bravehearts.

Cricketer Suresh Raina too remembered everyone who had fought and laid down their lives in the Kargil War and posted,

Here's what others shared:

Major DP Singh, who lost a leg in the Kargil War too paid his respect to the army men who died in the war by carrying the victory flame along with Sub Maj Yogendra Yadav to Kargil.

Notably, the Kargil war was fought for more than 60 days, and ended on 26 July with India regaining control of all the previously held territory, hence re-establishing the state existing before the war. Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on 26 July every year in honour of the Kargil War's Heroes.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
