Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019: Quotes, SMS, WhatsApp Messages for 20th Anniversary of Operation Vijay

Led by President Ram Nath Kovind, the Commander-in-chief of the Indian Armed Forces, the nation commemorated the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Friday and paid tributes to our soldiers.

From politicians to celebrities, all joined the nation in remembering the valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay and regained control of the territory occupied by Pakistan in Kargil of Jammu & Kashmir.

On Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019, here are some quotes, messages for you to send your friends and remember India’s war heroes:

Happy Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019 to all of us. Let’s remember the sacrifice of those brave soldiers who died in the line of duty to protect our great nation. Jai bharat!

“As far as I know, he must be hearing the clinking of my bangles in his dream, the newly married girl giggled. Little she knew, the brave soldier’s ear was accompanied by the sound of gunshots.” - Jn Aastha

“Jeet bhi kaha sasti milti hai sahab, Kuchh arthiyan toh humne bhi uthayi thi... (Bharat ma ke shaheedon ko shraddhanjali)”- Amitesh Sodhiya

You have never lived until you have almost died, and for those who chose to fight, life has a special flavor, the protected will never know. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019

Let us salute to all our soldiers who are brave and protect us all throughout the day and night. Let us remember their fights and toil on this day.

Freedom in mind. Faith in words. Pride in our heart. Memories of our souls. Jai Bharat! Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019

I believe our flag is more than just cloth and ink. It is a universally recognized symbol that stands for liberty, and freedom….It is the history of our nation, and it’s marked by the blood of those who died defending it. Kargil Vijay Diwas!

For your tomorrow, We gave our today…Kargil Vijay Diwas!

A story of recapturing every inch of the mountain…A story of unflinching commitment…A story of valiant sacrifice for the nation…We salute our heroes, for their noble sacrifice has brought ‘Vijay Diwas’ upon us! Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019!