Kargil Vijay Diwas 20th Anniversary: Know All About India-Pakistan War

One of the most prominent wars between India and neighbouring country Pakistan, the Kargil War or the Kargil conflict took place between May 3 and July 26 1999 in the Kargil district of Kashmir and elsewhere along the Line of Control (LOC). In India, the famous Kargil conflict is also referred to as Operation Vijay, which was the name of the Indian operation to clear the Kargil sector.

Since 1999, July 26 is celebrated as the Kargil Vijay Diwas in India, every year, to celebrate the victory of operation Vijay. While the 60-day long war resulted in loss of life on both the sides, India won the war by regaining control of all the previously held territory, re-establishing the status quo ante bellum.

To honour the Kargil War's Heroes, who laid down their life for the country, July 26 is celebrated in their memory. From Kargil–Dras sector in North India, to Delhi and Assam, functions are organised all over the country to commemorate the contributions of the armed forces.

After the signing of peaceful Lahore Declaration in February 1999, promising to provide a peaceful and bilateral solution to the Kashmir conflict, some elements of the Pakistani Armed Forces infiltrated into the Indian side of the line of control (LOC). The infiltration, named as ‘Operation Badr’, aimed at severing the link between Kashmir and Ladakh and cause Indian forces to withdraw from the Siachen Glacier.

However, the Government of India responded with Operation Vijay, with the war coming to an official end on July 26, 1999, thus marking it as Kargil Vijay Diwas. A total of 527 Indian soldiers bravely lost their lives during the war.