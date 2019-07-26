Kargil Vijay Diwas: Indian Army's War Memorial and Facts You Need to Know
The Kargil War Memorial, or Dras War Memorial is located in the foothills of the Tololing Hill.
BSF soldiers pay homage to slain soldiers who lost their lives in Kargil War at a war memorial, inside a Border Security Force headquarter, in Srinagar. (Image: AFP)
Kargil war, one of the most significant battles between India and Pakistan, concluded after two months three weeks. The war was fought under Operation Vijay, while Operation Safed Sagar was the code name that was assigned to the Indian Air Force's role in acting jointly with Ground troops.
While India succeeded in defending its territorial sovereignty, a significant number of soldiers lost their lives. In memory of the slain soldiers, a memorial was built in Drass, Kargil. The Kargil War Memorial, or Dras War Memorial is located in the foothills of the Tololing Hill. Here, one can see a pictorial representation of the war. There is also a sandstone wall bearing the names of all the Indian army personnel, who laid their lives during the Kargil war.
The memorial is open to visitors on all days except Sunday, whereas the timings are 10am to 12pm and from 2pm to 5pm.
Also Watch
-
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Leads Yet Again as Indian Smartphone Shipments Hit 37 Million in Q2 2019
- Dil Se’s Iconic Song Chhaiyya Chhaiyya Left Malaika Arora Bleeding Around the Waist
- Best Android Smartphones Under Rs 30,000: Redmi K20 Pro, OnePlus 6T, Samsung Galaxy A70 and More
- Former Kiwi Coach Mike Hesson Set to Apply for India Head Coach
- Ashes 2019 | Like Contest of Bowling 20 Overs a Day & Out-thinking Batsmen: Cummins