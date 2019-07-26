Kargil Vijay Diwas: Indian Army's War Memorial and Facts You Need to Know

Kargil war, one of the most significant battles between India and Pakistan, concluded after two months three weeks. The war was fought under Operation Vijay, while Operation Safed Sagar was the code name that was assigned to the Indian Air Force's role in acting jointly with Ground troops.

While India succeeded in defending its territorial sovereignty, a significant number of soldiers lost their lives. In memory of the slain soldiers, a memorial was built in Drass, Kargil. The Kargil War Memorial, or Dras War Memorial is located in the foothills of the Tololing Hill. Here, one can see a pictorial representation of the war. There is also a sandstone wall bearing the names of all the Indian army personnel, who laid their lives during the Kargil war.

The memorial is open to visitors on all days except Sunday, whereas the timings are 10am to 12pm and from 2pm to 5pm.