Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Indian Army's War Memorial and Facts You Need to Know

The Kargil War Memorial, or Dras War Memorial is located in the foothills of the Tololing Hill.

Updated:July 26, 2019, 12:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Indian Army's War Memorial and Facts You Need to Know
BSF soldiers pay homage to slain soldiers who lost their lives in Kargil War at a war memorial, inside a Border Security Force headquarter, in Srinagar. (Image: AFP)
Loading...

Kargil war, one of the most significant battles between India and Pakistan, concluded after two months three weeks. The war was fought under Operation Vijay, while Operation Safed Sagar was the code name that was assigned to the Indian Air Force's role in acting jointly with Ground troops.

While India succeeded in defending its territorial sovereignty, a significant number of soldiers lost their lives. In memory of the slain soldiers, a memorial was built in Drass, Kargil. The Kargil War Memorial, or Dras War Memorial is located in the foothills of the Tololing Hill. Here, one can see a pictorial representation of the war. There is also a sandstone wall bearing the names of all the Indian army personnel, who laid their lives during the Kargil war.

The memorial is open to visitors on all days except Sunday, whereas the timings are 10am to 12pm and from 2pm to 5pm.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram