PM Modi Pays Tribute to Fallen Soldiers, Shares Photos of 'Unforgettable' Kargil Visit

The prime minister said that in 1999, he was working for the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

PTI

Updated:July 26, 2019, 10:11 AM IST
PM Modi Pays Tribute to Fallen Soldiers, Shares Photos of 'Unforgettable' Kargil Visit
PM Modi shares images from his 1999 Kargil visit.
New Delhi: As the nation observes the 20th anniversary of the Kargil war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared pictures of his visit to the area during the conflict and his interaction with the soldiers.

"During the Kargil War in 1999, I had the opportunity to go to Kargil and show solidarity with our brave soldiers," he said on Twitter.

The prime minister said that in 1999, he was working for the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

"The visit to Kargil and interactions with soldiers are unforgettable," Modi said.

In the photographs, he is seen interacting with army men and meeting wounded soldiers.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
