PM Modi Pays Tribute to Fallen Soldiers, Shares Photos of 'Unforgettable' Kargil Visit
The prime minister said that in 1999, he was working for the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.
PM Modi shares images from his 1999 Kargil visit.
New Delhi: As the nation observes the 20th anniversary of the Kargil war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared pictures of his visit to the area during the conflict and his interaction with the soldiers.
"During the Kargil War in 1999, I had the opportunity to go to Kargil and show solidarity with our brave soldiers," he said on Twitter.
During the Kargil War in 1999, I had the opportunity to go to Kargil and show solidarity with our brave soldiers. This was the time when I was working for my Party in J&K as well as Himachal Pradesh.The visit to Kargil and interactions with soldiers are unforgettable. pic.twitter.com/E5QUgHlTDS— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 26 July 2019
The prime minister said that in 1999, he was working for the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.
"The visit to Kargil and interactions with soldiers are unforgettable," Modi said.
In the photographs, he is seen interacting with army men and meeting wounded soldiers.
Also Watch
-
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019: 5 Bollywood War Movies You Must Watch
- Netizens are Sharing Their 'Rahul Bose Moments' After the Actor Paid Rs 442 for Two Bananas
- In Pics: Kapil Sharma Confirms Wife Ginni Chatrath’s Pregnancy, Leaves for Babymoon with Her
- Ashes 2019 | Like Contest of Bowling 20 Overs a Day & Out-thinking Batsmen: Cummins
- Five-team Finals Revamp for Shortened Big Bash Season