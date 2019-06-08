Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Kargil War Veteran, Declared 'Foreigner', Released from Detention Centre in Assam

Shortly after his release, Sanaullah was taken to the office of the Kamrup Superintendent of Police at Amingaon to complete formalities, as per the directions of the court.

PTI

Updated:June 8, 2019, 7:10 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kargil War Veteran, Declared 'Foreigner', Released from Detention Centre in Assam
File photo of retired Indian army soldier Mohammed Sanaullah from Kolohikas village in Kamrup district of Assam (CNN-News18)
Loading...

Guwahati: Kargil war veteran Mohammad Sanaullah, who was last month declared a 'foreigner' by a tribunal in Assam, walked out of a detention centre on Saturday, a day after the Gauhati High Court granted him bail.

Shortly after his release, Sanaullah was taken to the office of the Kamrup Superintendent of Police at Amingaon to complete formalities, as per the directions of the court, a senior official said.

Later in the day, his family members and well-wishers escorted him to his home in the Boko area of the district, the official added.

A division bench of the high court Friday heard a writ petition along with the Interlocutory Application filed by Sanaullah's lawyers and granted him bail on two local sureties of Rs 20,000 each.

The bench ruled that Sanaullah cannot leave Kamrup district, of which he is a resident, without the permission of its superintendent of police.

The court also issued notices on respondents, including the Central government, the Assam government, the Foreigners' Tribunal at Boko, the NRC authorities, the election department and the then inquiry officer Chandramal Das ( now retired), who verified his documents.

The tribunal at Boko had declared 52-year-old Sanaullah a 'foreigner' on May 23 and sent him to the detention centre at Goalpara.

The war veteran, who retired from the Army in 2017, was awarded the President's Medal in 2014.

A resident of Kolohikash village in Boko of Kamrup district, Sanaullah was serving as a sub-inspector in the Assam Border Police before being declared a 'foreigner' and dismissed from the service.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram