Kargil War Veteran, Detained After Being Declared 'Foreigner', Granted Bail by Gauhati High Court

He was detained on May 28 and sent to a detention camp in Assam’s Goalpara district. He was later discharged from his job as a Sub Inspector of the Assam Police's Border Branch.

Updated:June 7, 2019, 5:26 PM IST
Kargil War Veteran, Detained After Being Declared 'Foreigner', Granted Bail by Gauhati High Court
File photo of retired Indian army soldier Mohammed Sanaullah from Kolohikas village in Kamrup district of Assam (CNN-News18)
New Delhi: The Gauhati High Court on Friday granted interim bail to former Indian Army soldier Mohammed Sanaullah who was detained after being declared a ‘foreign national’ by the Foreigners' Tribunal at Boko in Assam.

Sanaullah was held on May 28 and sent to a detention camp in Assam’s Goalpara district. He was later discharged from his job as a sub-inspector of the Assam Police's Border Branch. The discharge order cited the tribunal's ruling that declared him a foreign national.

Sanaullah's family had filed a petition in the Gauhati High Court challenging the order.

The police had also seized the uniform and other kit allotted to him. Sanaullah's advocate Sahidul Islam had said the former soldier's family had documents to prove his Indian identity.

Sanaullah, who served in the Indian Army for 30 years, upon retirement as Honorary Captain in 2017 had taken up a job with the Assam Police.

Sanaullah was born on July 30, 1967, to Mohammed Ali, a resident of Kalahiklash village under Boko area in Kamrup. As per records, he joined the Indian Army in 1987. He also received a Presidents' Certificate in 2014 for his promotion to a Junior Commissioned Officer with effect from 2012.

