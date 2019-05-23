English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karimganj Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Karimganj (করিমগঞ্জ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
1. Karimganj is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Barak Valley region of Assam in North East India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.47% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.15%. The estimated literacy level of Karimganj is 76.68%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Radheshyam Biswas of AIUDF won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,02,094 votes which was 11.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIUDF had a vote share of 40.91% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Lalit Mohan Suklabaidya of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the AIUDF candidate by a margin of 7,920 votes which was 1.16% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 37.89% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 76.14% and in 2009, the constituency registered 64.13% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Karimganj was: Radheshyam Biswas (AIUDF) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,15,198 men, 5,50,799 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Karimganj Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Karimganj is: 24.8647 92.3681
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: करीमगंज, असम (Hindi); করিমগঞ্জ, অসম (Bengali); करीमगंज, आसाम (Marathi); કરીમગંજ, આસામ (Gujarati); கரீம்கஞ்ச், அசாம் (Tamil); కరీంగంజ్, అసోం (Telugu); ಕರೀಂಗಂಜ್, ಅಸ್ಸಾಂ (Kannada); കരിംഗഞ്ച്, അസം (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
BJP
Kripanath Mallah
BJP
Kripanath Mallah
LEADING
Karimganj Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
AIUDF
3185
39.96%
Radheshyam Biswas
INC
3114
39.07%
Swarup Das
BJP
1672
20.98%
Kripanath Mallah
AIFB
--
--
Ajoy Kumar Sarkar
SUCI
--
--
Probash Chandra Sarkar
IND
--
--
Parikshit Roy
IND
--
--
Anupam Singha
HND
--
--
Nikhil Ranjan Das
AITC
--
--
Chandan Das
IND
--
--
Raju Das
IND
--
--
Rabindra Chandra Das
IND
--
--
Ramnarayan Suklabaidya
IND
--
--
Satyajit Das
IND
--
--
Harilal Rabidas
NOTA
--
--
Nota
