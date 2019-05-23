Karimganj Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Kripanath Mallah BJP Kripanath Mallah LEADING

Karimganj Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME AIUDF 3185 39.96% Radheshyam Biswas INC 3114 39.07% Swarup Das BJP 1672 20.98% Kripanath Mallah Leading AIFB -- -- Ajoy Kumar Sarkar SUCI -- -- Probash Chandra Sarkar IND -- -- Parikshit Roy IND -- -- Anupam Singha HND -- -- Nikhil Ranjan Das AITC -- -- Chandan Das IND -- -- Raju Das IND -- -- Rabindra Chandra Das IND -- -- Ramnarayan Suklabaidya IND -- -- Satyajit Das IND -- -- Harilal Rabidas NOTA -- -- Nota

1. Karimganj is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Barak Valley region of Assam in North East India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.47% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.15%. The estimated literacy level of Karimganj is 76.68%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Radheshyam Biswas of AIUDF won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,02,094 votes which was 11.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIUDF had a vote share of 40.91% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Lalit Mohan Suklabaidya of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the AIUDF candidate by a margin of 7,920 votes which was 1.16% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 37.89% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 76.14% and in 2009, the constituency registered 64.13% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Karimganj was: Radheshyam Biswas (AIUDF) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,15,198 men, 5,50,799 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Karimganj is: 24.8647 92.3681Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: करीमगंज, असम (Hindi); করিমগঞ্জ, অসম (Bengali); करीमगंज, आसाम (Marathi); કરીમગંજ, આસામ (Gujarati); கரீம்கஞ்ச், அசாம் (Tamil); కరీంగంజ్, అసోం (Telugu); ಕರೀಂಗಂಜ್, ಅಸ್ಸಾಂ (Kannada); കരിംഗഞ്ച്, അസം (Malayalam).