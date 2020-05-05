Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Karl Marx Birth Anniversary: Looking at the German Philosopher’s Striking Quotes

Karl Marx grew up learning law and philosophy and started to actively contradict existing political and societal ideas.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 5, 2020, 3:17 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Karl Marx Birth Anniversary: Looking at the German Philosopher’s Striking Quotes
File photo of Karl Marx

Karl Heinrich Marx was born on May 5, 1818, in Germany. Marx’s family was Jewish and were forced to convert to Christianity. This background enabled him to witness a lot of prejudice and unfair treatment first hand.

Karl Marx grew up learning law and philosophy and started to actively contradict existing political and societal ideas.

After embracing communism as the answer to a better society, Marx wrote several books and papers explaining his theories. His ‘The Communist Manifesto’ went on to inspire thousands. ‘Das Kapital’ is considered to be the most important book for the socialist movement.

On his birth anniversary, let’s look at some of his most striking quotes-

1. Necessity is blind until it becomes conscious. Freedom is the consciousness of necessity

2. Reason has always existed, but not always in a reasonable form

3. Religion is the impotence of the human mind to deal with occurrences it cannot understand

4. While the miser is merely a capitalist gone mad, the capitalist is a rational miser

5. Landlords, like all other men, love to reap where they never sowed

6. The rich will do anything for the poor but get off their backs

7. The oppressed are allowed once every few years to decide which particular representatives of the oppressing class are to represent and repress them

8. I am nothing but I must be everything

9. Go on, get out! Last words are for fools who haven’t said enough!

10. Education is free. Freedom of education shall be enjoyed under the condition fixed by law and under the supreme control of the state

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    32,138

    +2,453*  

  • Total Confirmed

    46,433

    +3,597*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    12,727

    +965*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,568

    +179*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 05 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,164,603

    +16,758*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,584,174

    +54,766*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,167,991

    +34,453*  

  • Total DEATHS

    251,580

    +3,555*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres