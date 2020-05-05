Karl Marx Birth Anniversary: Looking at the German Philosopher’s Striking Quotes

Karl Heinrich Marx was born on May 5, 1818, in Germany. Marx’s family was Jewish and were forced to convert to Christianity. This background enabled him to witness a lot of prejudice and unfair treatment first hand.

Karl Marx grew up learning law and philosophy and started to actively contradict existing political and societal ideas.

After embracing communism as the answer to a better society, Marx wrote several books and papers explaining his theories. His ‘The Communist Manifesto’ went on to inspire thousands. ‘Das Kapital’ is considered to be the most important book for the socialist movement.

On his birth anniversary, let’s look at some of his most striking quotes-

1. Necessity is blind until it becomes conscious. Freedom is the consciousness of necessity

2. Reason has always existed, but not always in a reasonable form

3. Religion is the impotence of the human mind to deal with occurrences it cannot understand

4. While the miser is merely a capitalist gone mad, the capitalist is a rational miser

5. Landlords, like all other men, love to reap where they never sowed

6. The rich will do anything for the poor but get off their backs

7. The oppressed are allowed once every few years to decide which particular representatives of the oppressing class are to represent and repress them

8. I am nothing but I must be everything

9. Go on, get out! Last words are for fools who haven’t said enough!

10. Education is free. Freedom of education shall be enjoyed under the condition fixed by law and under the supreme control of the state

