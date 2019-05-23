Take the pledge to vote

Karnal Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Karnal (करनाल) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

Updated:May 23, 2019, 11:18 AM IST
5. Karnal is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Haryana in North India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.12% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of Karnal is 75.28%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ashwini Kumar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3,60,147 votes which was 30.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.84% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 23 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Arvind Kumar Sharma of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 76,346 votes which was 9.41% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 37.57% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 23 contestants in 2009.

Karnal Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
260526
69.53%
Sanjay Bhatia
INC
75308
20.10%
Kuldip Sharma
BSP
19891
5.31%
Pankaj
AAAP
6228
1.66%
Krishan Kumar Aggarwal
INLD
4236
1.13%
Dharmvir Padha
IND
1987
0.53%
Parmod Sharma
Nota
1510
0.40%
Nota
SMNP
1008
0.27%
Vicky Chinalya
AKAP
837
0.22%
Ankur
PSP(L)
700
0.19%
Naresh Kumar
PPI(D)
634
0.17%
Kitab Singh
SHS
554
0.15%
Dinesh Sharma
IND
348
0.09%
Jagdish
JJJKP
298
0.08%
Anil Kumar
RLKP
239
0.06%
Ishwar Sharma
RGBP
218
0.06%
Tilak Raj
ADJSP
181
0.05%
Ishwar Chand Salwal

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 70.87% and in 2009, the constituency registered 66.65% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Karnal was: Ashwini Kumar (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,13,321 men, 7,71,000 women and 0 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Karnal Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Karnal is: 29.6803 76.9896

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: करनाल, हरियाणा (Hindi); করনাল, হরিয়ানা (Bengali); करनाल, हरयाणा (Marathi); કર્નાલ, હરિયાણા (Gujarati); கர்னல், ஹரியானா (Tamil); కర్నాల్, హరియాణా (Telugu); ಕರ್ನಲ್, ಹರ್ಯಾಣ (Kannada); കർണാൽ, ഹരിയാന (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
