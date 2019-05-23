Karnal Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name BJP Sanjay Bhatia BJP Sanjay Bhatia LEADING

Karnal Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 260526 69.53% Sanjay Bhatia Leading INC 75308 20.10% Kuldip Sharma BSP 19891 5.31% Pankaj AAAP 6228 1.66% Krishan Kumar Aggarwal INLD 4236 1.13% Dharmvir Padha IND 1987 0.53% Parmod Sharma Nota 1510 0.40% Nota SMNP 1008 0.27% Vicky Chinalya AKAP 837 0.22% Ankur PSP(L) 700 0.19% Naresh Kumar PPI(D) 634 0.17% Kitab Singh SHS 554 0.15% Dinesh Sharma IND 348 0.09% Jagdish JJJKP 298 0.08% Anil Kumar RLKP 239 0.06% Ishwar Sharma RGBP 218 0.06% Tilak Raj ADJSP 181 0.05% Ishwar Chand Salwal

5. Karnal is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Haryana in North India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.12% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of Karnal is 75.28%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ashwini Kumar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3,60,147 votes which was 30.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.84% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 23 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Arvind Kumar Sharma of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 76,346 votes which was 9.41% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 37.57% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 23 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 70.87% and in 2009, the constituency registered 66.65% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Karnal was: Ashwini Kumar (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,13,321 men, 7,71,000 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Karnal is: 29.6803 76.9896Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: करनाल, हरियाणा (Hindi); করনাল, হরিয়ানা (Bengali); करनाल, हरयाणा (Marathi); કર્નાલ, હરિયાણા (Gujarati); கர்னல், ஹரியானா (Tamil); కర్నాల్, హరియాణా (Telugu); ಕರ್ನಲ್, ಹರ್ಯಾಣ (Kannada); കർണാൽ, ഹരിയാന (Malayalam).