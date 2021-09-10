Karnal Standoff: Another Round of Talks Between Farmers, Officials Tomorrow

Farm union leaders and the Karnal district administration will hold another round of talks on Saturday, with both sides hoping for an early resolution of issues after a four-hour-long marathon meeting on Friday. Farmers had started a dharna outside the district headquarters in Karnal on Tuesday against the police lathicharge on August 28. Their main demands centred around the suspension of then SDM Ayush Sinha, who was caught on tape allegedly telling policemen to “break heads" of farmers if they cross the line.

They had also claimed that a farmer died after the August 28 violence, an allegation rejected by the administration. As the farmers’ sit-in outside the Karnal district headquarters entered its fourth day on Friday, both sides said the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere.

“We held a discussion for four hours. Some positives have come out and another meeting will be held on Saturday," Karnal Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav told.

