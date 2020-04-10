Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Karnatak University Holds Online Training Programme Amid Lockdown

According to a report in The Hindu, the department recently organised a live training programme on ‘Application of Econometrics in Social Science Research’.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 10, 2020, 6:26 PM IST
Karnatak University Holds Online Training Programme Amid Lockdown
Picture courtesy: Karnataka University website

All the educational institutions, including schools and colleges around India, have been shut in the wake of the pandemic. To tackle the loss of time during these times, a lot of universities are moving towards the digital space. The latest one to join the digital teaching spree is Karnatak University, Dharwad (KUD).

As the conferences scheduled for the month of April have already been cancelled, the Economics Department of KUD has used the technology to offer interactive teaching sessions to students as they can’t step away from their houses now.

According to a report in The Hindu, the department recently organised a live training programme on ‘Application of Econometrics in Social Science Research’.

The week-long training session, which was earlier scheduled to be held offline, was shifted to cloud-based technology to avoid any delay. The programme was launched on Tuesday in the presence of resource persons and guests.

The training programme held online will take place for two hours every day till April 14. All the resource persons will be conducted online interactive sessions, chairman of the Department of Economics R.R. Biradar told The Hindu.

Madheswaran S, Director of Institute of Social and Economic Change, joined the inauguration ceremony and addressed a group of 75 students and research scholars. He emphasised on the use of the econometric tool in social sciences research and how it helps in qualitative research.

Vice-Chancellor of Karnatak University, TM Bhaskar also took part in the online session.

