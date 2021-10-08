CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Karnataka: 10 Held in Connection with Murder of Man Over Interfaith Relationship

(image only for representation) Police said the couple had warned the man as well as their daughter over their relationship. (News18)

Police said Eerappa Kumbar and his wife Susheela Kumbar are among the arrested.

The Belagavi police has arrested 10 people including a woman’s parents in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Arbaz Mulla over his interfaith relationship. According to police, Eerappa Kumbar and his wife Susheela Kumbar are among the arrested.

The couple were upset that their daughter was in love with Arbaz Mulla. Police said the couple had warned the man as well as their daughter over their relationship. They had even warned Mulla’s mother Nazima Sheikh of dire consequences.

These warnings did not have any effect on the duo as they continued to remain in touch with each other. A week ago, Mulla’s beheaded body was found on the railway tracks at Khanapur. Nazima had accused one ‘Maharaj’ and ‘Birje’ for the killing, police said, adding a special investigation team was formed to probe the matter.

Police said a member of a recently floated right wing organisation called Sriram Sena- Hindustan, a breakaway group of Pramod Muthalik’s Sriram Sena, was also among the arrested.

first published:October 08, 2021, 19:46 IST