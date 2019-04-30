Karnataka 10th Result 2019 LIVE: KSEEB SSLC Results to be Declared Shortly at kseeb.kar.nic.in; Check Updates

(Image: News18.com)



In 2019, the Karnataka board moved to the digital mode from having details of students updated manually. All State board schools across Karnataka updated the information of over 1 crore students onto the student tracking system (STS), which was implemented by Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Karnataka (SSA Karnataka). For every academic year about 9 Lakhs students appear for the Karnataka SSLC Examinations. Last year, ie, 2018, more than 8 lakh students had participated in the SSLC examination and the overall pass percentage was 71.93%.





