Karnataka 10th Result 2019 LIVE: KSEEB SSLC Results to be Declared Shortly at kseeb.kar.nic.in; Check Updates

Karnataka 10th Result 2019 LIVE updates: In Karnataka, the KSEEB is set to announce the Karnataka SSLC result 2019 for class 10 students today. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board will release the KAR 10th result 2019 at the official website of the KSEEB at karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in. The students who had appeared for the Karnataka SSLC examination can check their scores on other websites also, for example, examresults.netresults.nic.in.
The class 10 students in Karnataka must be ready with their admit cards or hall tickets to quickly view their KAR SSLC result 2019. The KAR 10th admit cards are important for students to keep handy because the website hosting the Karnataka 10th result 2019 will definitely go slow or even crash, including the two official websites, due to exceeding number of hits, thus looking for the hall tickets after the announcement of the Karnataka SSLC result 2019, will make the process slower.
KSEEB Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board will release the Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 on its official website at karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in.
In 2019, the Karnataka Secondary Education and Examination Board (KSEEB) had switched to digital mode from its manual process of updating student details. Keep checking back for more updates on Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) result 2019.
Karnataka Official Websites for 10th Results | The KSEEB SSLC result will be released by the Karnataka Board on its official website at karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in
When Was Karnataka 10th Exam 2019 Held | The Karnataka SSLC or the Class 10 examination was conducted from March 21 to April 4, 2019 by the Karnataka Secondary Education and Examination Board or the KSEEB.
Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2019 Today | The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or the KSEEB will declare the Karnataka SSLC result 2019 or the Karnataka Board Class 10 result 2019 today.
In 2019, the Karnataka board moved to the digital mode from having details of students updated manually. All State board schools across Karnataka updated the information of over 1 crore students onto the student tracking system (STS), which was implemented by Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Karnataka (SSA Karnataka). For every academic year about 9 Lakhs students appear for the Karnataka SSLC Examinations. Last year, ie, 2018, more than 8 lakh students had participated in the SSLC examination and the overall pass percentage was 71.93%.