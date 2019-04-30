Karnataka 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: KSEEB SSLC Results Out at kseeb.kar.nic.in; District Hassan Tops

Karnataka 10th Result 2019 LIVE updates: In Karnataka, the KSEEB announced the Karnataka SSLC result 2019 for class 10 students today. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board released the KAR 10th result 2019 at the official website of the KSEEB at karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in. The students who had appeared for the Karnataka SSLC examination can check their scores on other websites also, for example, examresults.netresults.nic.in.
The class 10 students in Karnataka must be ready with their admit cards or hall tickets to quickly view their KAR SSLC result 2019. (ಕನ್ನಡದಲ್ಲಿ ಓದಿ)
Apr 30, 2019 12:59 pm (IST)
CM Kumaraswamy Congralutes Students | Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy congratulates students for their performance
ಎಸ್.ಎಸ್.ಎಲ್.ಸಿ. ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಕಳೆದ ವರ್ಷಕ್ಕಿಂತ ತುಸು ಹೆಚ್ಚಾಗಿರುವುದು ಸಂತೋಷದ ವಿಷಯ. ಉತ್ತಮ ಸಾಧನೆ ಮಾಡಿದ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳು, ಶಾಲೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆಗಳು. ಅನುತ್ತೀರ್ಣರಾದ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳು ನಿರಾಸೆ ಹೊಂದುವ ಅಗತ್ಯವಿಲ್ಲ. ಮುಂದಿನ ಬಾರಿ ಹೆಚ್ಚಿನ ಪರಿಶ್ರಮ ವಹಿಸಿ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಎದುರಿಸಿ, ಯಶಸ್ವಿಯಾಗಿ.#SSLC
Karnataka SSLC Top 3 Districts | As the KSEEB announced the Karnataka SSLC result 2019 for the class 10th students, the top three districts are: Hassan, Ramanagar and Bengaluru Rural.
Apr 30, 2019 12:48 pm (IST)
In 2018, the overall pass percentage for SSLC Class 10 exams was 71.93 percent, with girls at 78.01 percent and boys at 66.56 percent. The overall pass percentage this year is 73.7 percent.
Apr 30, 2019 12:43 pm (IST)
Karnataka SSLC Marksheets | Original mark sheet and pass certificates supporting the Karnataka SSLC result will be issued by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board immediately after the results are out.
Know Karnataka 10th Exam 2019 Toppers | Srujana is from St Philomenas in Attibele, Bengaluru rural district while Naganjali is from Kumta in Uttara Kannada district.
Apr 30, 2019 12:26 pm (IST)
Karnataka SSLC 2019 Toppers | Two students — Srujana and Naganjali — have secured the first position among over 8 lakh students by scoring 625 out of 625 marks in the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2019.
Apr 30, 2019 12:18 pm (IST)
Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 Out, 73.7% Passed | Of the 8,41,666 students who appeared for the Karnataka SSLC exams, 8,25,468 students cleared them, bringing the overall pass percentage to 73.7 percent.
Apr 30, 2019 12:14 pm (IST)
Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 Announced | The Karnataka SSLC result 2019 for the Class 10 students is declared by the KSEEB.
Apr 30, 2019 12:02 pm (IST)
KSEEB will begin its press conference at Malleshwaram High School shortly. General secretary Umashankar of the Primary and Secondary Education Department, Commissioner of Primary and Secondary Education Dr Regu and KSEEB board director V Sumangala will announce the fate of over 8.4 lakh students soon.
Apr 30, 2019 11:40 am (IST)
Apr 30, 2019 11:40 am (IST)

Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 Shortly | Soon, the Karnataka Board will conduct a press conference and release the KAR SSLC Result 2019 at its official website at kseeb.kar.nic.inkarresults.nic.in
Apr 30, 2019 11:17 am (IST)
The Karnataka PUC 12th Result 2019 was announced by the KSEEB or the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board on April 15. A total of 6.71 lakh students appeared in the PUC exam, of which 4.14 lakh passed.
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will release the SSLC Class 10 2019 result at karresults.nic.in.
Apr 30, 2019 10:45 am (IST)
4,561 Differently-abled Students Took Karnataka 10th Exam | Out of the 8,41,666 students who had sat for the Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 examination, 4,561 were differently-abled.
Apr 30, 2019 10:42 am (IST)
Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 at 12pm | The Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 will now be announced at 12 noon. KSEEB is scheduled to hold a a press conference and only after this presser that the board declares the Karnataka 10th result 2019 online on the official websites.
Apr 30, 2019 10:28 am (IST)
How to Check Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 by SMS | Students can also check their scores through SMS by typing – KSEEB10ROLLNUMBER – and sending it to 56263.
Apr 30, 2019 10:11 am (IST)
If sources are to be believed then the press conference for Karnataka SSLC result 2019 will begin at 12 noon.
Apr 30, 2019 10:06 am (IST)
Apr 30, 2019 10:06 am (IST)

It's 10am, thus, the Karnataka SSLC result 2019 will be out anytime now.
Apr 30, 2019 10:01 am (IST)
Apr 30, 2019 9:52 am (IST)
Apr 30, 2019 9:52 am (IST)

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2019 Shortly | Karnataka SSLC result will be announced any time now. The KSEEB press conference is expected to begin at 10 am.
Apr 30, 2019 9:46 am (IST)

KSEEB Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board will release the Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 on its official website at karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in.
Apr 30, 2019 9:46 am (IST)
The KAR 10th admit cards are important for students to keep handy because the website hosting the Karnataka 10th result 2019 will definitely go slow or even crash, including the two official websites, due to exceeding number of hits, thus looking for the hall tickets after the announcement of the Karnataka SSLC result 2019, will make the process slower.
Apr 30, 2019 9:39 am (IST)

The Karnataka SSLC class 10 result 2019 will be released by the KSEEB Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board on its official website at karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in.
Apr 30, 2019 9:39 am (IST)
10th Students in Karnataka Must Keep SSLC Admit Cards Ready | The class 10 students in Karnataka must be ready with their admit cards or hall tickets to quickly view their KAR SSLC result 2019.
Apr 30, 2019 9:38 am (IST)
Other Websites to Check Karnataka 10th Result 2019 | The students who had appeared for the Karnataka SSLC examination can check their scores on other websites also, for example, examresults.net results.nic.in.
Apr 30, 2019 9:33 am (IST)
Karnataka SSLC Exam 2019 Total Students | This year, around 8.41 lakh class 10 students took the Karnataka SSLC exam.
Apr 30, 2019 9:27 am (IST)
Apr 30, 2019 9:27 am (IST)

Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 to be Out Shortly | Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 will released shortly at the official websites of the Karnataka Secondary Education and Examination Board, which is also known as, KSEEB.
Apr 30, 2019 9:11 am (IST)
Karnataka SSLC Scrutiny Process | Students dissatisfied with their results can opt for re-evaluation. The board will announce the date for the re-evaluation process after declaring the Class 10 results. Any changes in the scores after re-evaluation will reflect in the updated mark sheets.
In 2019, the Karnataka board moved to the digital mode from having details of students updated manually. All State board schools across Karnataka updated the information of over 1 crore students onto the student tracking system (STS), which was implemented by Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Karnataka (SSA Karnataka). For every academic year about 9 Lakhs students appear for the Karnataka SSLC Examinations. Last year, ie, 2018, more than 8 lakh students had participated in the SSLC examination and the overall pass percentage was 71.93%.