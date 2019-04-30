SPONSORED BY
Karnataka 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: KSEEB SSLC Results to be Out After 12pm at kseeb.kar.nic.in

News18.com | April 30, 2019, 11:06 AM IST
Karnataka 10th Result 2019 LIVE updates: In Karnataka, the KSEEB is set to announce the Karnataka SSLC result 2019 for class 10 students today. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board will release the KAR 10th result 2019 at the official website of the KSEEB at karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in. The students who had appeared for the Karnataka SSLC examination can check their scores on other websites also, for example, examresults.net results.nic.in.

The class 10 students in Karnataka must be ready with their admit cards or hall tickets to quickly view their KAR SSLC result 2019. The KAR 10th admit cards are important for students to keep handy because the website hosting the Karnataka 10th result 2019 will definitely go slow or even crash, including the two official websites, due to exceeding number of hits, thus looking for the hall tickets after the announcement of the Karnataka SSLC result 2019, will make the process slower. (ಕನ್ನಡದಲ್ಲಿ ಓದಿ)
Apr 30, 2019 10:53 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | KAR SSLC Result 2019: Karnataka Board to Declare Class 10 Scores Today at 12pm at karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will release the SSLC Class 10 2019 result at karresults.nic.in.

Apr 30, 2019 10:45 am (IST)

4,561 Differently-abled Students Took Karnataka 10th Exam | Out of the 8,41,666 students who had sat for the Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 examination, 4,561 were differently-abled.

Apr 30, 2019 10:42 am (IST)

Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 at 12pm | The Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 will now be announced at 12 noon. KSEEB is scheduled to hold a a press conference and only after this presser that the board declares the Karnataka 10th result 2019 online on the official websites.

Apr 30, 2019 10:28 am (IST)

How to Check Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 by SMS | Students can also check their scores through SMS by typing – KSEEB10ROLLNUMBER – and sending it to 56263.

Apr 30, 2019 10:11 am (IST)

If sources are to be believed then the press conference for Karnataka SSLC result 2019 will begin at 12 noon.

Apr 30, 2019 10:06 am (IST)

It's 10am, thus, the Karnataka SSLC result 2019 will be out anytime now. Keep following News18.com

Apr 30, 2019 10:01 am (IST)

Karnataka candidates are suggested to keep visiting the KSEEB’s official website at karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in in order to
check result of class 10 Karnataka SSLC Result 2019, KSEEB SSLC Result 2019.

Apr 30, 2019 9:52 am (IST)

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2019 Shortly | Karnataka SSLC result will be announced any time now. The KSEEB press conference is expected to begin at 10 am.

Apr 30, 2019 9:49 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Karnataka SSLC Result 2019: KAR 10th Results to be Out Shortly at kseeb.kar.nic.in; Where to Check

KSEEB Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board will release the Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 on its official website at karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in.

Apr 30, 2019 9:46 am (IST)

The KAR 10th admit cards are important for students to keep handy because the website hosting the Karnataka 10th result 2019 will definitely go slow or even crash, including the two official websites, due to exceeding number of hits, thus looking for the hall tickets after the announcement of the Karnataka SSLC result 2019, will make the process slower. 

Apr 30, 2019 9:41 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Karnataka SSLC Result 2019: KSEEB to Announce 10th Results Shortly at karresults.nic.in; Steps, Details

The Karnataka SSLC class 10 result 2019 will be released by the KSEEB Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board on its official website at karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in.

Apr 30, 2019 9:39 am (IST)

10th Students in Karnataka Must Keep SSLC Admit Cards Ready | The class 10 students in Karnataka must be ready with their admit cards or hall tickets to quickly view their KAR SSLC result 2019. 

Apr 30, 2019 9:38 am (IST)

Other Websites to Check Karnataka 10th Result 2019 | The students who had appeared for the Karnataka SSLC examination can check their scores on other websites also, for example, examresults.net results.nic.in. 

Apr 30, 2019 9:33 am (IST)

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2019 Total Students | This year, around 8.41 lakh class 10 students took the Karnataka SSLC exam. 

Apr 30, 2019 9:27 am (IST)

Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 to be Out Shortly | Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 will released shortly at the official websites of the Karnataka Secondary Education and Examination Board, which is also known as, KSEEB. 

Apr 30, 2019 9:11 am (IST)

Karnataka SSLC Scrutiny Process | Students dissatisfied with their results can opt for re-evaluation. The board will announce the date for the re-evaluation process after declaring the Class 10 results. Any changes in the scores after re-evaluation will reflect in the updated mark sheets.

Apr 30, 2019 8:56 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Karnataka SSLC Result 2019: KAR 10th Results to Declare Soon at kseeb.kar.nic.in; Where to Check

KSEEB Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board will release the Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 on its official website at karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in.

Apr 30, 2019 8:55 am (IST)

In 2019, the Karnataka Secondary Education and Examination Board (KSEEB) had switched to digital mode from its manual process of updating student details. Keep checking back for more updates on Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) result 2019. 

Apr 30, 2019 8:54 am (IST)

Karnataka Official Websites for 10th Results | The KSEEB SSLC result will be released by the Karnataka Board on its official website at karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in

Apr 30, 2019 8:53 am (IST)

When Was Karnataka 10th Exam 2019 Held | The Karnataka SSLC or the Class 10 examination was conducted from March 21 to April 4, 2019 by the Karnataka Secondary Education and Examination Board or the KSEEB.

Apr 30, 2019 8:52 am (IST)

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2019 Today | The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or the KSEEB will declare the Karnataka SSLC result 2019 or the Karnataka Board Class 10 result 2019 today. 

In 2019, the Karnataka board moved to the digital mode from having details of students updated manually. All State board schools across Karnataka updated the information of over 1 crore students onto the student tracking system (STS), which was implemented by Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Karnataka (SSA Karnataka). For every academic year about 9 Lakhs students appear for the Karnataka SSLC Examinations. Last year, ie, 2018, more than 8 lakh students had participated in the SSLC examination and the overall pass percentage was 71.93%.


