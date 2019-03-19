LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Karnataka 1st Year PUC Results 2019 for South Bengaluru Declared at result.bspucpa.com. How to Check

Students who had appeared for the 1st PUC exam from this region can now check their result at resultb.bspucpa.com.

Updated:March 19, 2019, 9:34 AM IST
Karnataka 1st PUC Results | Karnataka First Year Pre-University College or the PUC results for South Bengaluru region has been declared today (March 19th, 2019). Students who had appeared for the 1st PUC exam from this region can now check their result at resultb.bspucpa.com. Students have to provide their registration number and the date of birth on the website. The pre-university board has advised students to check their results only from the official website. This is the first time that Bengaluru students will be able to check their results online, instead of going to their college to see the results.

A total number of 50,694 students have cleared the examination and around 56,250 students had appeared for the examination which means the pass percentage is 90.12%. The PU board said that the re-exam for students who fail this attempt will be held between 28 April and 10 May across 10 centres of the district. Additionally, the results are likely to be published later in May so that the students can enrol in the second year of PUC classes.

How to Download 1st Year PUC result 2019

Step 1.Visit the official website at bspucpa.com.

Step 2. Fill in your registration number and date of birth.

Step 3. Click on ‘Go’.

Step 4. Your Karnataka South Bengaluru 1st PUC results will appear on your screen. Keep a print-out for future reference
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
