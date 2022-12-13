Karnataka: 20-year-old Man Kills Father, Chops Body into 30 Pieces, Dumps Them in Borewell; Arrested

A 20-year-old man allegedly killed his father, chopped off his body parts into 30 pieces, and dumped them in an uncovered borewell in Bagalkot district, Karnataka Police said on Tuesday. The accused identified as Vithala allegedly murdered 53-year-old Parashuram Kulali in a fit of rage using an iron rod on December 6.

However, police arrested him on Monday after he confessed to his crime during an interrogation. The accused has been sent to judicial custody.

According to the police, Parashuram used to come home every day in an inebriated state and thrash and abuse Vithala.

On the day of the incident, Parashuram argued with Vithala and in a fit of rage, the latter allegedly killed him with an iron rod. Then, the accused chopped his father’s body and dumped them in the borewell.

After sensing a foul smell from the borewell, locals informed the police who questioned Vithala, suspecting his role. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime.

Police used earthmovers to collect body pieces from borewell and sent them for post-mortem.

This heinous crime was very similar to the Shraddha Walkar murder case where the accused Aaftab Poonawalla killed her, chopped off her body into 35 pieces, and dumped it in a forest area in Delhi.

(with inputs from IANS)

