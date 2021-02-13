Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2021 Final Date Sheet Released; Check Schedule Here
The Karnataka Pre-University Exams 2021 are scheduled to begin from May 24 and will be continued till June 16. Meanwhile, the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams will be held from June 14 to 25.
The Department of Pre-University Education (PUE), Karnataka has issued the final date sheet of the pre-university certificate (PUC) or Class 12 annual examination 2020 at the official website www.pue.kar.nic.in. The Karnataka Pre-University Exams 2021 are scheduled to begin from May 24 and will be continued till June 16. Meanwhile, the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams will be held from June 14 to 25.
Earlier, state Education Minister Suresh Kumar had released the tentative exam schedule for Karnataka PUC II Exam on January 29, 2021. However, the KAR II PUC Date Sheet 2021 had to be changed following repeated requests from students and teachers. Many students and parents have approached the department directly about the clash of Karnataka II PUC final exams with JEE Main 2021, and other competitive exams.
The Department of Karnataka Pre-University Examination has changed the exam time table for Class 12 students from May 24 to June 16. Earlier, the KAR Class 12 exams 2021 were to be conducted till June 10. The Karnataka II PUC Exams 2020 will be held in only one shift -- from 10.30am to 1.15pm.
Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has decided to announce the state Class 10, 12 board exams 2021 results latest by June 10.
Here’s the final Karnataka Class 12 exam 2021 schedule:
May 24: History
May 25: Karnataka Music, Hindustani Music
May 26: Geography
May 27: Psychology, Basic Maths
May 28: Logic
May 29: Hindi
May 31: English
June 1: Information Technology, Retail, Auto Mobile, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness
June 2: Political Science, Computer Science
June 3: Biology, Electronics
June 4: Economics
June 5: Home Science
June 7: Business Studies, Physics
June 8: Optional Kannada
June 9: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabi, French
June 10: Sociology, Chemistry
June 11: Urdu, Sanskrit
June 12: Statistics
June 14: Accountancy, Maths, Education
June 15: Geology
June 16: Kannada