Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2021 Final Date Sheet Released; Check Schedule Here

The Department of Pre-University Education (PUE), Karnataka has issued the final date sheet of the pre-university certificate (PUC) or Class 12 annual examination 2020 at the official website www.pue.kar.nic.in. The Karnataka Pre-University Exams 2021 are scheduled to begin from May 24 and will be continued till June 16. Meanwhile, the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams will be held from June 14 to 25.

Earlier, state Education Minister Suresh Kumar had released the tentative exam schedule for Karnataka PUC II Exam on January 29, 2021. However, the KAR II PUC Date Sheet 2021 had to be changed following repeated requests from students and teachers. Many students and parents have approached the department directly about the clash of Karnataka II PUC final exams with JEE Main 2021, and other competitive exams.

The Department of Karnataka Pre-University Examination has changed the exam time table for Class 12 students from May 24 to June 16. Earlier, the KAR Class 12 exams 2021 were to be conducted till June 10. The Karnataka II PUC Exams 2020 will be held in only one shift -- from 10.30am to 1.15pm.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has decided to announce the state Class 10, 12 board exams 2021 results latest by June 10.

Here’s the final Karnataka Class 12 exam 2021 schedule:

May 24: History

May 25: Karnataka Music, Hindustani Music

May 26: Geography

May 27: Psychology, Basic Maths

May 28: Logic

May 29: Hindi

May 31: English

June 1: Information Technology, Retail, Auto Mobile, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness

June 2: Political Science, Computer Science

June 3: Biology, Electronics

June 4: Economics

June 5: Home Science

June 7: Business Studies, Physics

June 8: Optional Kannada

June 9: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabi, French

June 10: Sociology, Chemistry

June 11: Urdu, Sanskrit

June 12: Statistics

June 14: Accountancy, Maths, Education

June 15: Geology

June 16: Kannada