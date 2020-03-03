Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Starts Tomorrow. Here is What You Should Know

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam is going to start on March 4. Candidates who are appearing for the exam can check all the information related to Karnataka 2nd PUC on the official website of Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka http://pue.kar.nic.in/.

The exams of Physics, History and Basic Maths will be conducted tomorrow, March 4. Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam will be held in the morning session from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm. Those who are appearing for Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam are required to report 15 minutes prior to the commencement of the exam.

The exam will be held under the surveillance of CCTV cameras with two invigilators working as the sitting squad at the test centre.

Thirty-eight colleges have been chosen to serve as the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam centres. According to reports, more than 26,000 candidates are expected to take the exam this year.

The Department of Pre-University, Government of Karnataka is the organization for implementation of higher secondary education in the state. We function under the Department of Primary & Secondary Education. There are 1202 Government Pre-University colleges, 637 Aided Pre-University colleges, 1936 Unaided Pre-University colleges, 165 bifurcated Pre-University colleges & 13 Corporation Pre-university colleges.

