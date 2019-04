Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2019 to be Declared Today: List of Websites to Check KSEEB PUC Class 12th Result 2019

| The 2nd PUC Result 2019, Karnataka Class 12 Result 2019 will be released by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board's (KSEEB) Department of PUE Pre University Board Examination on April 15 (today). The Karnataka PUC Pre University Certification Examination II results 2019, KSEEB 12th Result 2019 will be available at the Department of PUE Pre University Board Examination’s official website kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in The Karnataka PUC class 12 board examination was conducted by the Karnataka education board in the month of March. The 2nd PUC examination started on March 1 and the last examination was on March 18. Students who are waiting for Karnataka PUC Result 2019, 2nd PUC Result 2019 can check their Karnataka PUC 2nd year Pre University Certification Examination results 2018 at examresults.net Step 1: Visit the official website kseeb.kar.nic.in Step 2: Look for the link which says Karnataka PUC Result 2019 or 2nd PUC Result 2019Step 3: Click on the link and fill up the details required to get your KSEEB 12th Result 21019Step 4: Enter your Roll number and the other detailsStep 5: Click on SubmitStep 6: Download and take a print out of your Karnataka PUC Pre University Certification Examination Class 12 results 2019Students can also get their KSEEB Board Result 2019, Karnataka PUC Pre University Certification Examination Class 12 results 2019 on mobile via SMS by following the steps below: